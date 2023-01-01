Men’s Basketball Visits BYU on Tuesday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (5-6) will head west to take on BYU (8-5) on Tuesday for a 7:00 pm (8:00 pm Central) tipoff in Provo, Utah.

Lindenwood is coming off of a 77-42 win over Knox College on Saturday in Hyland Arena. The Lions closed out the game by holding the Prairie Fire scoreless in the final three minutes, securing the final home non-conference win of the season. Cam Burrell registered a double-double, as he efficiently shot 5-of-10 from the field, and pulled down six offensive boards.

Keenon Cole and Chris Childs each registered 12 points, as Cole hit 6-of-8 from the floor, making all six of his shots from inside the arc. Tommie Williams led the team with 14 points, as he was 5-of-6 from the field. Lindenwood shared the ball well, totaling 14 assists, while the Lions played lock-down defense by collecting 16 steals and forcing Knox into 21 turnovers.

Childs (14.4) and Caldwell Jr. (14.1) are leading the team in points per game, as Cole (10.9) and Burrell (10.7) are also scoring in double digits. Caldwell Jr. has dished out a team-leading 41 assists, while Burrell has a team-high 16 steals and 12 blocks.

The Lions will play their next three games on the road, including the first two in the state of Utah to close out the non-conference slate. Lindenwood will visit Utah Tech on Thursday, before a one-week break heading into OVC play.