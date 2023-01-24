Men’s Basketball Uses The Long Ball To Cruise Past Hartford, 76-52

Next Game: Harvard 1/28/2023 | 2:00 PM ESPN+ Jan. 28 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Harvard History

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – In its final non-conference game of the 2022-23 regular season, the University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team rolled past the University of Hartford Monday night at the Chase Family Arena, 76-52.

Penn snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 10-11 with the win, while the host Hawks fell to 4-17.

Quaker Notemeal

*Hartford’s 52 points were an opponent low for this season, as were the Hawks’ 24 second-half points.

*Penn knocked down 14 three-point baskets, giving the Quakers 24 over the last two games; they have reached double digits in that category three times in their last five games.

*Penn matched a season high against Division 1 competition with 21 assists, and the Quakers’ 3.00 assist/turnover ratio (21/7) was their second best this season.

*Penn improved to 9-0 when holding its opponent below 70 points this season and 7-0 when shooting a better field-goal percentage than its opponent.

*Penn hit 50 percent of his shots for the fifth time this season.

*Penn committed just seven turnovers; the Quakers have 35 turnovers over their last four games (8.8 per game).

*Junior Jordan Dingle scored 23 points, extending his double-figure scoring streak to 28 games; he has reached 20 points in 16 of his last 17 appearances.

*Junior Max Martz scored 17 points, 15 of them coming on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.

*Senior Lucas Monroe led all players with nine rebounds and also had four points, three assists and two steals.

*Sophomore Nick Spinoso tied for game-high honors with five assists and had five rebounds.

*Hartford was led by Thomas Webley, who scored 16 points, while Pano Pavlidis added 10. Kurtis Henderson finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

How It Happened

Penn scored the first four points on Monday night, but Hartford came back with the next seven to take the lead. The Hawks were up 12-11 when they used another seven-point run to go in front by eight at the under-12 media timeout. However, Monroe drove for a layup out of the stoppage and that set the Quakers off on an 8-0 run to draw level.

Hartford was in front, 23-21, when Dingle took over. The junior went on a personal 13-point run, knocking down a trio of treys and sandwiching a pair of layups around them. The host Hawks could only answer with three points during that stretch, and a George Smith triple put Penn up 37-28 at the break.

Hartford scored the first four points of the second half to draw within five, but at that point Martz hit treys on back-to-back possessions, the second setting Penn on a 6-0 run that extended its lead to 46-34. From there, a pair of Lorca-Lloyd dunks around a Dingle Trey expanded the advantage to 16, at 53-37. Overall, it was a 13-3 run.

The margin remained in double digits the rest of the way, and Penn officially put this one to rest with a 14-0 run that turned a 60-48 contest into a 74-48 blowout with a little less than three minutes remaining.

Up Next

Penn is back at home on Saturday, hosting Harvard at 2 pm This is also Alumni Weekend for the program, with the annual Alumni Game taking place Saturday at 11 am

#Whãnau

#FightOnPenn