Men’s Basketball Upended by LeTourneau

Next Game: East Texas Baptist University 1/28/2023 | 3 PM Jan. 28 (Sat) / 3 PM East Texas Baptist University

AUSTIN, Texas – The Concordia Texas men’s basketball team was upended in a 112-96 decision against LeTourneau University. Sophomore forward Donovan Stafford tallied a new career-high of 33 points inside the CTX Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Tornados were strong in the paint, outscoring the Yellowjackets 54-40. CTX also posted 36 fast break points to LeTourneau’s 18.

The score was knotted up at 16-all Midway through the first half. Later on, LETU gained a 38-28 advantage. A fastbreak layup by Deon Williams incited an 11-2 burst to bring the Tornados within 40-39 at the 3:51 mark of the first half. The Yellowjackets would regain control and use a run to take a 56-43 lead into the break.

LeTourneau would open the second half up with a burst to extend their lead to 86-52 with just over 10 minutes left. In search of a comeback, the Tornados found life and cut the deficit to 93-81 following a Steal by Luis Gonzalez that resulted in a jumper by Jaylon Johnson with 5:13 left. Both teams would trade baskets from this point on as LeTourneau would hold on for the win.



Concordia Texas will remain at home to host East Texas Baptist University on Saturday, Jan. 28. Tip off is set for 3:00 pm

BOX SCORE STANDOUTS

Donvoan Stafford – 33 Points (Career-High), 6 Rebounds

Jaylon Johnson – 25 Points, 2 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 2 Steals

Luis Gonzalez – 10 Points, 3 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 2 Steals

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX men’s basketball program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.