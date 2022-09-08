Men’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Slate

STANFORD, Calif. – Setting the stage for the season with a strong slate of contests, Stanford men’s basketball has revealed its non-conference schedule. The Cardinal will compete in four neutral site events and face five opponents at Maples Pavilion.

Fans can become a men’s basketball season ticket member by placing a deposit today – with a $50 per seat deposit, supporters will have access to the best available seat locations prior to season ticket sales opening to the public. Season tickets start at just $195 per seat.

The season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 with a trip from California foe Pacific, and continues with a trip to Milwaukee for the Brew City Battle on Nov. 11, where the Cardinal will face Wisconsin at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is the first nationally to be played in a major league baseball stadium since 2015.

Stanford welcomes San Diego State on Nov. 15 in a marquee non-league bout at Maples Pavilion and continues with Cal Poly at home on Friday, Nov. 18. The Cardinal is set to compete over Thanksgiving at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando starting on Nov. 24 against Ole Miss, while future opponents may include Florida State, Siena, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Memphis and Nebraska.

The tournament at the end of November serves as the final tune-up before the team’s early Pac-12 games, as Stanford faces UCLA at Maples on Thursday, Dec. 1 and flies to Arizona State on Sunday, Dec. 4. Following a break for finals, the Cardinal welcomes Green Bay to Maples on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Cardinal will see two additional neutral site clashes at the end of December, heading to Dallas to face Texas on Dec. 18 in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, before returning to California to face Loyola-Chicago in Santa Cruz on Dec. 22.

Stanford has one home non-conference game that is still to be announced. It will be played during the traditional conference season.

All game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.