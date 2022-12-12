Men’s basketball unveils early signings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville head men’s basketball Coach David Ragland has announced the signing of three student-athletes to join the Purple Aces program for the 2023-24 season. UE’s class includes Michael Day, Braylon Jackson and Tanner Cuff.

Michael Day – Center – 6-11 – Middleton, Idaho

Michael Day joins the Purple Aces from Albuquerque Basketball Club Prep School where he is set to Graduate in 2023. The 6-for-11 center is a native of Middleton, Idaho where he previously played at Middleton High School. Last season at Middleton, he averaged 8.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while swatting an average of 2.9 blocks.

Coach Ragland is Michael Day:

“We are excited about the addition of Michael Day and his family. Michael is a versatile big man who can run the floor, block shots, pass the ball and make perimeter shots. Michael comes from a winning culture and has recently won a state championship. We are restoring a Championship program here at UE and it helps having Championship people from winning programs.”

Braylon Jackson – Guard – 6-5 – Tampa, Fla.

Coming to the University of Evansville from Tampa, Florida is Braylon Jackson. Standing at 6-foot-5, Jackson played for Oldsmar Christian Academy where he is an Honor Student. In his first season at Oldsmar in the winter of 2021-22, Jackson had a stellar season that culminated in him being recognized as a 2n.d Team All-SIAA player. Jackson has had an equally impressive start to his senior campaign as he opened the season with 23 points and six rebounds. They led all scorers with 20 points in the 2022 Florida GetDown Holiday Basketball Showcase in Orlando.

Coach Ragland on Braylon Jackson:

“We are happy to add Braylon Jackson and his family to our UE family. Braylon is an explosive and proven 3 level scorer. He can dribble, pass and shoot. Braylon makes 3’s at a consistent rate, scores off the bounce both mid-range and above the rim. Although Braylon is wired to score, he is also an active defender especially on the ball.”

Tanner Cuff – Guard – 6-6 – American Fork, Utah

Currently a member of the Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball team, Tanner Cuff is set to move east to Evansville starting with his junior season. As a freshman with the Bruins, Cuff averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while adding 72 assists and 54 steals. Cuff scored 21 points in a game versus Utah Peaks Prep and had his top total of 12 rebounds at Utah State Eastern. Four games into the current season, Cuff has dished out 18 assists in just four games.

Coach Ragland on Tanner Cuff:

“We are excited to add Tanner, Jessica and their families to our basketball family here at UE. College basketball has turned into a culture of getting old and staying old. Tanner has served a 2-year LDS mission and spent 2 seasons at Salt Lake Community College. Tanner is a proven Winner and leader. The best teams are player-led teams and Tanner is not afraid to hear his own voice, which is the most important variable to being an effective leader.”

“Not only is Tanner a leader but he has won everywhere he’s been. He has won state championships, played for an NJCAA Championship and won in life by marrying his wife Jessica.”