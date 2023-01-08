Men’s Basketball Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Rowan

Next Game: at Stockton University 1/11/2023 | 7:30 PM Jan. 11 (Wed) / 7:30 PM at Stockton University History

GLASSBORO, NJ (1/7/23) – Four players scored in double figures as the Kean University men’s basketball team had their 13 game unbeaten streak snapped by Rowan University, 87-70 on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Wright totaled 19 points for the Profs who improved to 11-3 overall and 7-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Letrell West finished with 17 points for the Cougars who fell to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in the NJAC.

Rowan opened on a 23-13 run over the first eight minutes before the Cougars answered with a 15-6 run over the next four minutes to take a 28-26 lead with 8:02 remaining. After trading buckets, Kean used a 7-4 run down the stretch for a 43-40 Halftime advantage. Corey Thelisme and Griffin Barker combined for 23 points in the opening stanza.

In the second half, the Cougars and Profs traded buckets over the first seven minutes of the contest as Kean held a slim 53-52 advantage with 13:12 remaining. Rowan closed the door with a 32-12 run to push their lead to 84-64 with 2:15 to play.

Barker totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, while Thelisme tallied 12 points, four assists, three rebounds. Jailen Jamison totaled 10 points, while DJ Alice notched nine points and three rebounds.