Men’s Basketball Tussles with Terrapins on Thursday

CULLOWHEE, NC. – Western Carolina men’s basketball tackles its second Power Five opponent to open the season on Thursday as the Catamounts head to Maryland for the first time since the 2005-06 season, battling the Terrapins at 7 pm inside the XFINITY Center.

The game will be streamed on the Big 10 Network + with free live stats available on CatamountSports.com.

Thursday’s game is the third all-time matchup between the schools with Maryland earning an 87-57 win on Dec. 5, 2005, in the most recent meeting and a 113-46 triumph on Nov. 13, 1998. Both of the previous series meetings came with Maryland as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), as the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014.

In WCU’s season-opener against SEC-foe Georgia on Monday night, the redshirt junior Tyzhau Claude scored a team-best 18 points and corralled seven rebounds. Classmate Tre Jackson added 17 points and dished out six assists while a fellow redshirt junior Russell Jones Jr . grabbed five of WCU’s 12 steals and added five rebounds. Senior Tyler Harris played a game-high 38 minutes, contributing four points and four rebounds. WCU rallied from a 15-point deficit to close within two points, 42-40, against the Bulldogs in the second half but were unable to complete the comeback.

Maryland (1-0) defeated Niagara 71-49 on Monday in its first game under Coach Kevin Willard. Donta Scott led the Terrapins with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Jahmir Young with 14 points. The Terrapins had 11 players contribute offensively in the winning effort. Maryland finished 15-17 last year and was picked by pundits to finish 10th out of the 14-team Big Ten this year in the preseason.

Western Carolina makes its 2022-23 season home debut on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Sunday (Nov. 13), hosting Brescia (Ky.) at 4 pm, in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live streaming audio from the Catamount Sports Network.

