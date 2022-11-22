Men’s Basketball Tripped Up By Georgia At Sunshine Slam

Next Game: vs. USF 11/22/2022 | 6:30 p.m Nov. 22 (Tue) / 6:30 pm vs. USF History

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Saint Joseph’s will take on USF in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest after falling to Georgia, 66-53, in the semifinals on Monday evening at the Ocean Center.

How It Happened

• After a back-and-forth start, Georgia used a 9-0 run to take a 13-4 edge just under five minutes in.

• Saint Joseph’s cut its deficit to five, 18-13, on a basket by Cameron Brown at 8:20.

• The Bulldogs closed out the first half on a 20-2 run to take a 38-15 edge into halftime.

• Saint Joseph’s took control out of the locker room as the Hawks used a 15-3 run to make it 41-30 on a layup by Ejike Obinna at 10:55.

• The Hawks continued to chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead as a pair of free throws by Lynn Greer III brought St. Joe’s to within 54-46 with 2:58 to play.

• Georgia allowed Saint Joseph’s to get no closer as the Bulldogs closed it out from the foul line, going 7-8 in the final two minutes.

Inside The Boxscore

• Obinna finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

• Brown added 10 points and five rebounds.

• Erik Reynolds II was the third Hawk in double figures as he finished with 10 points and handed out three assists.

• Kacper Klaczek grabbed a game-high 10 boards and added three points.

Up Next

The Hawks and USF are set to tip off at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, with the contest streamed on FloSports.