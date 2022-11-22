Men’s Basketball Tripped Up By Georgia At Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Saint Joseph’s will take on USF in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest after falling to Georgia, 66-53, in the semifinals on Monday evening at the Ocean Center.

How It Happened
• After a back-and-forth start, Georgia used a 9-0 run to take a 13-4 edge just under five minutes in.
• Saint Joseph’s cut its deficit to five, 18-13, on a basket by Cameron Brown at 8:20.
• The Bulldogs closed out the first half on a 20-2 run to take a 38-15 edge into halftime.
• Saint Joseph’s took control out of the locker room as the Hawks used a 15-3 run to make it 41-30 on a layup by Ejike Obinna at 10:55.
• The Hawks continued to chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead as a pair of free throws by Lynn Greer III brought St. Joe’s to within 54-46 with 2:58 to play.
• Georgia allowed Saint Joseph’s to get no closer as the Bulldogs closed it out from the foul line, going 7-8 in the final two minutes.

Inside The Boxscore
• Obinna finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
• Brown added 10 points and five rebounds.
Erik Reynolds II was the third Hawk in double figures as he finished with 10 points and handed out three assists.
Kacper Klaczek grabbed a game-high 10 boards and added three points.

Up Next
The Hawks and USF are set to tip off at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, with the contest streamed on FloSports.

