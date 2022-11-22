Men’s Basketball Tripped Up By Georgia At Sunshine Slam
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Saint Joseph’s will take on USF in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest after falling to Georgia, 66-53, in the semifinals on Monday evening at the Ocean Center.
How It Happened
• After a back-and-forth start, Georgia used a 9-0 run to take a 13-4 edge just under five minutes in.
• Saint Joseph’s cut its deficit to five, 18-13, on a basket by Cameron Brown at 8:20.
• The Bulldogs closed out the first half on a 20-2 run to take a 38-15 edge into halftime.
• Saint Joseph’s took control out of the locker room as the Hawks used a 15-3 run to make it 41-30 on a layup by Ejike Obinna at 10:55.
• The Hawks continued to chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead as a pair of free throws by Lynn Greer III brought St. Joe’s to within 54-46 with 2:58 to play.
• Georgia allowed Saint Joseph’s to get no closer as the Bulldogs closed it out from the foul line, going 7-8 in the final two minutes.
Inside The Boxscore
• Obinna finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
• Brown added 10 points and five rebounds.
• Erik Reynolds II was the third Hawk in double figures as he finished with 10 points and handed out three assists.
• Kacper Klaczek grabbed a game-high 10 boards and added three points.
Up Next
The Hawks and USF are set to tip off at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, with the contest streamed on FloSports.