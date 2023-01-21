Men’s Basketball Tripped Up at Skidmore, 72-71
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Ithaca College men’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday evening at Skidmore College, as the Bombers dropped a 72-71 decision to the Thoroughbreds. Ithaca, which is now 10-5 overall on the season, will look to rebound Tomorrow at Union College at 4 pm
Ithaca led by as many as 10 points early in the second half at 50-40 after opening the final 20 minutes on a 15-4 run, as the Bombers connected on five consecutive 3-pointers. Skidmore pulled to within four points at 52-48 with 11:55 remaining in the contest, but IC answered with five straight from Luka Radovich to push the difference back out to nine, 57-48, with 10:25 left.
The Bombers would hold onto their lead until the 4:10 mark as a 3-pointer from Skidmore gave the Thoroughbreds a 65-64 advantage. IC would respond with buckets from Triston Wennersten and Skylar Sinon with just over two minutes to play to go back ahead by three points at 68-65.
With just 14 seconds left in regulation, Sinon converted a pair at the line to maintain the three-point spread at 70-67, but Skidmore was fouled with five seconds to go and made both. After Logan Wendell went 1-for-2, the Thoroughbreds were fouled on a last-second shot and made all three free throws to win the game, 72-71.
Wennersten and Wendell led IC with 15 points each. Wennersten went 5-for-10 from the field and 5-of-8 at the line, while Wendell was 4-of-9 overall and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Radovich came up just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while Andrew Geschickter added eight points.
you, Noah Downing and George Sikoryak III all finished with five points apiece, while Zach Warech chipped in six points.