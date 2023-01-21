Men’s Basketball Tripped Up at Skidmore, 72-71

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Ithaca College men’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday evening at Skidmore College, as the Bombers dropped a 72-71 decision to the Thoroughbreds. Ithaca, which is now 10-5 overall on the season, will look to rebound Tomorrow at Union College at 4 pm

Ithaca led by as many as 10 points early in the second half at 50-40 after opening the final 20 minutes on a 15-4 run, as the Bombers connected on five consecutive 3-pointers. Skidmore pulled to within four points at 52-48 with 11:55 remaining in the contest, but IC answered with five straight from Luka Radovich to push the difference back out to nine, 57-48, with 10:25 left.

The Bombers would hold onto their lead until the 4:10 mark as a 3-pointer from Skidmore gave the Thoroughbreds a 65-64 advantage. IC would respond with buckets from Triston Wennersten and Skylar Sinon with just over two minutes to play to go back ahead by three points at 68-65.

With just 14 seconds left in regulation, Sinon converted a pair at the line to maintain the three-point spread at 70-67, but Skidmore was fouled with five seconds to go and made both. After Logan Wendell went 1-for-2, the Thoroughbreds were fouled on a last-second shot and made all three free throws to win the game, 72-71.

Wennersten and Wendell led IC with 15 points each. Wennersten went 5-for-10 from the field and 5-of-8 at the line, while Wendell was 4-of-9 overall and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Radovich came up just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while Andrew Geschickter added eight points.