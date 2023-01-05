Men’s Basketball Tripped Up At Dayton

Next Game: at Fordham 1/7/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Fordham History

DAYTON, Ohio – Cameron Brown led four Hawks in double figures with 13 points, but Saint Joseph’s fell at Dayton, 76-56, on Wednesday evening at UD Arena.

How It Happened

• In an opening five minutes that saw three ties and two lead changes, a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II put the Hawks ahead 12-9.

• A steal and dunk by Reynolds II extended the Hawks’ lead to 20-15.

• Saint Joseph’s pushed its lead to 25-19, but a 12-0 run by the Flyers put Dayton ahead 31-25 on a three-pointer by RJ Blakney at 4:23.

• The Hawks battled back to within 33-30, however the Flyers scored the final five points of the period to take a 38-30 lead into the second half.

• Dayton used a 15-6 run to start the second half and opened a 53-36 advantage.

• The Flyers would keep Saint Joseph’s at a distance from there, not allowing the Hawks to get any closer than 11.

Inside The Boxscore

• Brown finished with a team-best 13 points and added five rebounds and a game-high three steals.

• Reynolds II scored 12 points, handed out a pair of assists, and added two rebounds and two steals.

• Kacper Klaczek scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.

• Christian Winborne was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he scored 10 points in a starting role.

• Dayton held the Hawks to just 27.6 percent (8-29) shooting in the second half, while shooting 60.9 percent (14-23) at the other end.

• Wednesday’s game was the first time Saint Joseph’s played Dayton at UD Arena since the 2018-19 season.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s remains on the road as the Hawks travel to Fordham for a 2 pm tip against the Rams on Saturday.

