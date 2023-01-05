Men’s Basketball Tripped Up At Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – Cameron Brown led four Hawks in double figures with 13 points, but Saint Joseph’s fell at Dayton, 76-56, on Wednesday evening at UD Arena.
How It Happened
• In an opening five minutes that saw three ties and two lead changes, a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II put the Hawks ahead 12-9.
• A steal and dunk by Reynolds II extended the Hawks’ lead to 20-15.
• Saint Joseph’s pushed its lead to 25-19, but a 12-0 run by the Flyers put Dayton ahead 31-25 on a three-pointer by RJ Blakney at 4:23.
• The Hawks battled back to within 33-30, however the Flyers scored the final five points of the period to take a 38-30 lead into the second half.
• Dayton used a 15-6 run to start the second half and opened a 53-36 advantage.
• The Flyers would keep Saint Joseph’s at a distance from there, not allowing the Hawks to get any closer than 11.
Inside The Boxscore
• Brown finished with a team-best 13 points and added five rebounds and a game-high three steals.
• Reynolds II scored 12 points, handed out a pair of assists, and added two rebounds and two steals.
• Kacper Klaczek scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.
• Christian Winborne was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he scored 10 points in a starting role.
• Dayton held the Hawks to just 27.6 percent (8-29) shooting in the second half, while shooting 60.9 percent (14-23) at the other end.
• Wednesday’s game was the first time Saint Joseph’s played Dayton at UD Arena since the 2018-19 season.
Up Next
Saint Joseph’s remains on the road as the Hawks travel to Fordham for a 2 pm tip against the Rams on Saturday.
