Men’s Basketball Tripped Up At Dayton

DAYTON, OhioCameron Brown led four Hawks in double figures with 13 points, but Saint Joseph’s fell at Dayton, 76-56, on Wednesday evening at UD Arena.

How It Happened
• In an opening five minutes that saw three ties and two lead changes, a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II put the Hawks ahead 12-9.
• A steal and dunk by Reynolds II extended the Hawks’ lead to 20-15.
• Saint Joseph’s pushed its lead to 25-19, but a 12-0 run by the Flyers put Dayton ahead 31-25 on a three-pointer by RJ Blakney at 4:23.
• The Hawks battled back to within 33-30, however the Flyers scored the final five points of the period to take a 38-30 lead into the second half.
• Dayton used a 15-6 run to start the second half and opened a 53-36 advantage.
• The Flyers would keep Saint Joseph’s at a distance from there, not allowing the Hawks to get any closer than 11.

Inside The Boxscore
• Brown finished with a team-best 13 points and added five rebounds and a game-high three steals.
• Reynolds II scored 12 points, handed out a pair of assists, and added two rebounds and two steals.
Kacper Klaczek scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.
Christian Winborne was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he scored 10 points in a starting role.
• Dayton held the Hawks to just 27.6 percent (8-29) shooting in the second half, while shooting 60.9 percent (14-23) at the other end.
• Wednesday’s game was the first time Saint Joseph’s played Dayton at UD Arena since the 2018-19 season.

Up Next
Saint Joseph’s remains on the road as the Hawks travel to Fordham for a 2 pm tip against the Rams on Saturday.

