Men’s Basketball trio claims spots on Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

IRVING, Texas — A trio of University of Texas Men’s Basketball players were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Awards teams for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the Big 12 Conference office announced Wednesday. Senior forward Timmy Allen and Graduate guard Marcus Carr were both tabbed to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter each was named Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Allen and Carr are two of the six players selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. A tie in the voting created an extra position. The Awards and teams are chosen by head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

Allen earned All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) All-District 8 Second Team and USBWA All-District VII Team Accolades during the 2021-22 season. The only Longhorn to start all 34 games last year, he paced the team in scoring (12.1 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and steals (42) and ranked second in assists (71) and third in minutes played (29.0 mpg). They converted 49.3 percent from the floor (150-304) and 73.1 percent from the free throw line (106-145) during the 2021-22 season. Allen reached double figures in scoring a team-best 22 times and reached double digits in rebounds three times last year.

Carr earned All-Big 12 Third Team Accolades during the 2021-22 season. He played in all 34 games (32 starts) and led the team in assists (3.4 apg) and minutes (30.8 mpg) while ranking second in scoring (11.4 ppg) and fourth in steals (32). Carr registered a 1.83 assist-to-turnover ratio (117-64) and reached double figures in scoring 21 times during the year. During UT’s two NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 19.0 points per contest while hitting 7-of-13 from three-point range (.538) and recorded 16 assists against just three turnovers.

One of nine selections as Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Hunter was ranked as the No. 2 transfer nationally of the 2022 offseason by 247 Sports and No. 3 by ESPN and CBS Sports. While at Iowa State last year, he earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and was a finalist for both the Kyle Macy Award (top freshman in Division I) and the Lefty Driesell Award (nation’s top defender). Hunter started all 35 games and led the team in assists (4.9 apg) and steals (71) and ranked second in scoring (11.0 ppg) and minutes (32.1 mpg). He paced Iowa State to a 22-13 mark and a trip to the NCAA Tournament “Sweet 16” just one year after the Cyclones posted a 2-20 record.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball preseason poll will be announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Texas tips off the 2022-23 season with a Charity exhibition game against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tip is set for 3 pm Central at Moody Center. The Longhorns open the regular season with a home contest against UTEP on Monday, Nov. 7. Tip is scheduled for 8 pm Central at Moody Center.

Preseason Player of the Year: Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Keyonte George, Baylor

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Adam Flagler (Baylor), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Avery Anderson III (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles Jr. (TCU), Timmy Allen (TEXAS), Marcus Carr (TEXAS)

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention