Men’s Basketball Travels to Tulane on Saturday

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, by traveling to New Orleans to face the Tulane University Green Wave in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 3, at 11:30am(EST). Please note that this is a time change from the original schedule due to Tulane hosting the AAC Football Championship game.

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the football program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jack Benjamin (PxP) and David Grubb (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Mike Calamari (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 7-1 record and is coming off a 72-67 win over the University of Maine on Wednesday night in the Rose Hill Gym while Tulane is 5-2 on the year following a 75-60 win over the University of Louisiana Monroe on Monday night in New Orleans.

Saturday morning’s contest will be the third meeting between Fordham and Tulane on the hardwood, the first since 2017. The Green Wave lead the all-time series, 2-0.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila recorded his first career double-double last Sunday vs. Harvard with 16 points and 15 rebounds, both career-highs, and then picked up his second on Wednesday versus Maine with ten points and eleven rebounds.

• Grad student forward Khalid Moore joined in the double-double party with the first of his career, scoring 16 points and grabbing a career-high ten rebounds in the Maine game.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 17.0 ppg while Moore is averaging 14.4 ppg.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Tsimbila is leading Fordham in rebounding, averaging 8.5 rpg, while Moore is averaging 5.0 rpg.

• Tulane took the first meeting between the two teams, 80-69, in a first round game of the Preseason NIT in the New Orleans Arena on November 17, 1999 and the second, 63-55, at the Jamaica Classic on November 19, 2017.