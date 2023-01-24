Men’s Basketball Travels to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by traveling to St. Bonaventure, NY, to take on the St. Bonaventure University Bonnies in the Reilly Center on Wednesday, January 25, at 7:00 pm

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Brendan McDaniels (PxP) and Chris Scheppner (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 15-4 overall record, 3-3 in the Atlantic 10, and is coming off a 65-58 A-10 win at Duquesne on Saturday afternoon while St. Bonaventure is 10-10 overall on the year, 4-3 in the Atlantic 10, following a 67-55 A-10 loss at Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Wednesday night’s contest will be the 47th meeting between Fordham and St. Bonaventure on the Hardwood with the Bonnies leading the all-time series, which started in the 1955-56 season, 31-15 (two St. Bonaventure wins in 2002-03 were later forfeited for use of an ineligible player). The Bonnies have won eleven straight, including last year’s matchup, 76-51, on February 8 in the Reilly Center as Dominick Welch scored a game-high 21 points and added ten rebounds for the Bonnies.

Notes

• Fordham freshman guard Will Richardson has turned it on over the past three games, averaging 12.7 ppg while shooting .500 from the field (14-28).

• Richardson got his first career start at La Salle and responded with a game-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from behind the arc.

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.1 rpg and has 41 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.2/game) and is seventh in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 16.4 ppg, sixth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 14.1 ppg, 16th in the A-10.

• Moore, who has four double-doubles this season, has set career-highs this year in scoring (25 vs. CCSU), rebounding (15, vs. Saint Joseph’s), assists (4), and steals (4).

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 8.8 ppg and 5.4 rpg over the past eleven games, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• On the year, Novitskyi is averaging 7.2 ppg and 5.1 rpg (third on team), shooting .581 (50-86) from the field.

• The win at Duquesne was the first time Fordham won back-to-back Atlantic 10 games, with both being played on the road, since February of 2007.

• The 3-3 start to the A-10 season is also the first time the Rams are .500 or better since that 2007 season.

• A win at St. Bonaventure would mark the first time since 1995 that Fordham won three straight games, all played on the road.

• It will be the third of three straight road games for the Rams.