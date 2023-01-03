Men’s Basketball Travels to Rhode Island on Wednesday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by traveling to Kings, RI, to face the University of Rhode Island Rams in the Ryan Center on Wednesday, January 4, at 7:00 p.m

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Sam Davis (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 12-2 record and is coming off a 57-43 Atlantic 10 loss to Davidson in the Rose Hill Gym on December 28 while Rhode Island is 4-9 overall on the year, 0-1 in the Atlantic 10 , following a 72-61 A-10 loss at Duquesne on December 31.

Wednesday night’s contest will be the 71st meeting between Fordham and Rhode Island on the Hardwood with Rhode Island leading the all-time series, which started in the 1941-42 season, 40-30. Fordham took last year’s meeting, 61-55, in the Rose Hill Gym on February 2 as Darius Quisenberry scored 15 points and Chuba Ohms added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Notes

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.7 rpg and has 34 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.4/game), is third in defensive rebounds (5.6/game), and is tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 16.8 ppg, eighth in the Atlantic 10, while grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 15.1 ppg, 12th in the A-10.

• Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in the 67-53 win.

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 11.3 ppg and 5.7 rpg over the past six games, shooting .758 (25-33) from the field, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• On the year, Novitskyi is averaging 7.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg (third on team), shooting .722 (39-54) from the field, all off the bench.