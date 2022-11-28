Men’s Basketball Travels to Face Shippensburg Monday

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State men’s basketball team travels to Shippensburg, Pa., to face the Raiders of Shippensburg in a non-conference match in Heiges Field House at 7 p.m.

The Raiders hold a 2-1 record against the Bulldogs entering Monday’s competition. Bowie State won the first meeting (74-70) in Bowie, Md., during the 2018-19 season but since Shippensburg has won two-straight including a 47-39 win in Bowie, Md., last season.

The Bulldogs enter Monday’s game on a two-game losing skid. Currently, Bowie State is 2-5 overall with its two wins against Frostburg State and Bloomfield. BSU fell to Shepherd, 66-55 at home on Sunday (Nov. 27). Senior Quinton Drayton (Bowie, MD) and sophomore Kyree Freeman-Davis (Bowie, MD) finished in double figure scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Bowie State shoots 47-percent from the field as a team, averaging 77.6 points per game while its opponents post a 4.3 scoring margin at 81.9 points per outing. Junior Mark Bradshaw (Chester, PA) is the leading scorer for BSU, averaging 13.3 points – he Ranks in the top-20 in the Nation for 3-pointers made (17). Defensively, big man By Elijah Rant (Baltimore, MD) Anchors the back end with 1.0 blocks per game and junior Anthony Carpenter (Reisterstown, MD) is the leading rebounder, averaging 4.6 boards per game.

Monday’s game will be the home opener for the Raiders in 2022-23, Shippensburg is 1-2 on the road and 0-1 at neutral sites. The Raiders (1-3) are coming off an 81-70 setback to Seton Hill on Nov. 22. Three players had registered double digits in scoring led by Luke Nedrow with 16 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting. Dom Selva finished with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds while Rashon Johnson tacked on 12 points and four boards.

Shippensburg averages 67 points per game and its opponents hold a 4.3 scoring margin with 71.3 points per outing. Sleva is the leading scorer (17.0 ppg) and rebounder (11.8 rbg).

The Bulldogs travel to Millersville on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Game time is set for 7 pm

