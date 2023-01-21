Men’s Basketball Travels to Duquesne on Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Duquesne University Dukes in the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 21, at 2: 00 p.m

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, Offensive rebound, steal, or assist. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to men’s basketball.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Tim Benz (PxP) and Ellis Cannon (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Sam Davis (PxP) and Mike Calamari (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game with a 14-4 overall record, 2-3 in the Atlantic 10, and is coming off a 66-64 A-10 win at La Salle last Saturday while Duquesne is 13-7 overall on the year, 3- 3 in the Atlantic 10, following a 65-56 A-10 loss at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Saturday afternoon’s contest will be the 47th meeting between Fordham and Duquesne on the Hardwood with the Dukes leading the all-time series, which started in the 1949-50 season, 28-18, but the Rams have taken the past two meetings. The Rams swept a pair of decisions from Duquesne in 2021-22, winning 72-71 on Jan. 12 in the Bronx and 65-54 in Pittsburgh.

Notes

• Fordham freshman guard Will Richardson has turned it on over the past two games, averaging 16.0 ppg while shooting .572 from the field (12-21).

• Richardson got his first career start at La Salle and responded with a game-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from behind the arc.

• Junior Abdou Tsimbila is averaging a team-high 7.2 rpg and has 39 blocks.

• Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.2/game) and is seventh in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding.

• Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry is leading the Rams in scoring at 16.6 ppg, sixth in the Atlantic 10, while a grad student Khalid Moore is averaging 13.8 ppg, 16th in the A-10.

• Moore, who has four double-doubles this season, has set career-highs this year in scoring (25 vs. CCSU), rebounding (15, vs. Saint Joseph’s), assists (4), and steals (4).

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 9.1 ppg and 5.2 rpg over the past ten games, scoring a career-high 19 points against Wagner.

• On the year, Novitskyi is averaging 7.2 ppg and 4.9 rpg (third on team), shooting .588 (47-80) from the field (.638 (44-69) from inside the arc).