Men’s Basketball Travels to #10 Arkansas on Friday

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, by traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 11, at 8: 00 pm (ET)

The game will be broadcast on SEC+ with Josh Haley (PxP) and Manny Watkins (analyst) announcing as well as broadcast on WFUV (90.7 FM) and www.wfuvsports.org with Sam Davis (PxP) and Ryan Gregware (analyst) behind the mics.

Fordham enters the game coming off a season-opening 88-74 win over Dartmouth College in the Rose Hill Gym on Monday night while Arkansas opened its season with a 76-58 win over North Dakota State in Fayetteville on Monday.

Friday night’s contest will be the third meeting between Fordham and Arkansas on the hardwood, the first since 1983. The all-time series, which started in 1967, is tied, 1-1. The Razorbacks won the last meeting, 62-61, on November 22 at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Notes

• Fordham Head Coach Keith Urgo became the second consecutive Fordham head men’s basketball Coach to win in his Ram debut.

• The Rams took the first meeting with the Razorbacks, 80-73, on December 29, 1967 at the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma.

• It will be Fordham’s 25th game against a current member of the SEC, the first since a game at Mississippi in 2013.

• Fordham is 6-18 all-time vs. the current SEC: Arkansas, 1-1; Auburn, 0-1; Florida, 2-1; Georgia, 0-1; LSU, 0-1; Mississippi, 0-2; Missouri, 0-1; South Carolina, 1-6; Tennessee, 1-3; Texas A&M, 0-1; Vanderbilt, 1-0.

• It will be Fordham’s first game in “The Natural State.”

• Friday night’s game at #10 Arkansas will be the first Fordham game against a Top-25 team since a game at #7 Dayton in 2020.

• The last Fordham win over a Top-25 team was a 60-54 win over #21/22 Harvard in 2011.

• The highest ranked team that the Rams defeated was fifth-ranked USC at the 1974 Holiday Festival (12/30/74).