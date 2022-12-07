Men’s Basketball Travels for Third-Straight Road Tilt Thursday at Nationally Ranked Augusta

Bowie, Md. – The Bowie State men’s basketball team will travel to its third straight road contest on Thursday, Dec. 8 at No. 2 Augusta for an 11 am tipoff from Christenberry Fieldhouse. The game is tagged as Education Day for over 2,100 fifth graders from the Richmond County area.

Game Links:

Live Stats | Live Video

The Series:

This will be the eighth meeting between Augusta and Bowie State since 2008. The Jags hold the all-time record 4-3 over the Bulldogs, including winning last year’s matchup 80-69 in Bowie, Md. back on Nov. 28. The longest win-streak between both teams is two-straight.

Last Time Out

Bowie State trailed by four in the first half but Millersville held a 40-35 scoring advantage in the second frame to come away with the 69-60 win in Millersville, Pa. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs forced the Marauders into 20 turnovers and turned them into 16 points at the other end of the floor. Senior Quinton Drayton (Bowie, MD) scored a game-high 19 points while junior Mark Bradshaw (Chester, PA) and sophomore Caleb Johnson (Baltimore, MD) both added 12 and nine points, respectively.

Tracking the Bulldogs:

Bowie State has lost its last four games entering Thursday’s game. The Bulldogs setbacks have come from UDC (88-91), Shepherd (55-66), Shippensburg (58-70) and Millersville (60-69). BSU’s leading scorers have mixed with either Drayton or Bradshaw through nine games. Both Drayton and Bradshaw card 13.3 ppg and 12.3 ppg while Johnson has moved up to 10.3 points a night, respectively. The Bulldogs put up 73.4 points, shooting 45-percent from the floor including 36-percent from the 3-point line and 68-percent from the free throw line.

About Augusta:

Augusta, previously ranked as the No. 2 team in the Nation dropped an 83-62 decision to the No. 20 Panthers of Virginia Union on Saturday (Dec. 3). The setback snapped a five-game win-streak for the Jags who are currently 5-1 on the year. Miguel Arnold led Augusta with 17 points while David Viti, Tyshaun Crawford and Darren Lucas-White added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Crawford is ninth in the nation for rebounds per game (10.5) with the Jags averaging 38.8 rebounds per outing while holding their opponents to 35 rbg. Augusta averages 74.5 points, owning a 4.0 scoring margin over its opponents (70.5). The leading scorer for the Jags is Crawford (20.7 ppg), followed by Arnold (16.5 ppg).

Up Next:

The Bulldogs return home to host Wilmington (DE) for a 4 pm tipoff inside AC Jordan Arena.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.