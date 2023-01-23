Men’s Basketball Travels for Rematch with No. 24/23 Clemson—Men’s Basketball—Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8 ACC) vs. #19 Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech plays its first road game in two weeks Tuesday night, traveling to 19th-ranked Clemson to face the Tigers in a 9 pm contest at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tech (8-11, 1-8 ACC) looks to snap a five-game losing streak against the ACC’s first-place team, who defeated the Yellow Jackets, 79-66, back on Dec. 21 in Atlanta. Tech’s only win came over No. 12 Miami, 76-70, on Jan. 4, and since then has lost to Florida State (75-64), Notre Dame (73-72 in overtime), Pittsburgh (71-60), NC State (78-66) and Syracuse (80-63). The Jackets sit a game out of last place in the conference standings.

Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC), off to one of its best starts in its ACC history, holds a one-game lead in the conference over Virginia and a two-game lead over four other teams. The Tigers, who sustained their first ACC loss last Tuesday at Wake Forest, rebounded Saturday with a slim 51-50 win over Virginia Tech. Clemson is 11-0 at home this season, including a 5-0 mark in conference games.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream of the broadcast available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM), and also on satellite radio (SiriusXM channel 384, SXM app 974).

THE TIP-OFF