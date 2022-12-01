Men’s Basketball Tops Penn In Big 5 Overtime Thriller, 85-80

Next Game: Fairleigh Dickinson 12/3/2022 | 1:00 PM December 03 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Fairleigh Dickinson History

Battling back from a 17-point deficit, the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team topped Penn, 85-80, in a Big 5 overtime thriller at The Palestra on Wednesday evening.

How it Happened

• After a back-and-forth start, Penn used a 21-2 run to open a 27-10 advantage.

• Saint Joseph’s battled back as a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II capped a 10-0 run to pull the Hawks to within 27-20.

• The Quakers pushed their lead to 36-23, but the Hawks scored the final six points of the first half to make it 36-29 at halftime.

• A pair of free throws by Reynolds II brought St. Joe’s to within 36-31 to start the second stanza.

• Penn edged ahead by as many as 14, but the Hawks fought back to take a 61-60 lead on a jumper by Lynn Greer III with 6:31 to play.

• The Quakers retook the lead, but Saint Joseph’s regained it, 73-72, on a layup by Cameron Brown with 1:04 to go.

• A free throw by Greer III extended the Hawks’ lead to 74-72 with :16.7 remaining.

• A jumper by Penn’s Jordan Dingle with six seconds to go tied the game at 74-74 to force overtime.

• In the extra frame, Penn jumped ahead by two points on three occasions, but were answered by the Hawks, leading to an 80-80 tie with under a minute to play.

• Brown put St. Joe’s ahead 81-80 on a free throw with 37 seconds left in overtime.

• Following an Offensive charge drawn by Brown, Reynolds II was fouled and connected on a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 83-80 with 10 seconds left.

• Off a defensive stop, Greer III closed out the game knocking down two free throws in the final moments.

Up Next

The Hawks return home to host Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday at 1 pm

