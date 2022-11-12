Men’s Basketball Too Much For Carroll, Improves To 2-0

WAUKESHA, Wisc. – Jai Deshpande was Stellar once again off the bench, leading all scorers with 21 points to lift the Whitman College men’s basketball team to its second straight win to start the season, a 72-55 defeat at Carroll College in the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic on Friday night .

The game was the first for the Blues (2-0) of the two-day tournament hosted by Carroll (0-1) at the Van Male Fieldhouse. Xavier Lino added 14 points and team Highs of six rebounds and three steals, and Ale Efe Isik chipped in 10 points, five boards and tied Walter Lum with a game-high four assists.

The Saints saw contributions from many but only shot 37% from the field against a stingy Whitman defense. Kobe Simpson, off the bench, was the only double digit scorer, posting 11 points. Eckahelo Simpson added five points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

The Blues, on the other hand, shot 47% from the floor and a scorching 55% in the first half when they dropped 42 points and led by 17 at the break. Over the course of a nearly nine-minute stretch, the Blues unleashed 22 unanswered points and led 30-7 with 6:44 to play until halftime. Back-to-back three pointers by Lino and Lum midway through the half, coupled with Efe Isik’s second three ball of the game, helped build Whitman’s big lead.

Whitman returned from the locker room with a 17-point cushion and never took his foot off the gas. Carroll whittled the lead to 10 points on two occasions, the second on a Simpson jumper to make it a 48-38 score with 13:07 to play. In the blink of an eye, though, the Blues reestablished their momentum and pushed the lead back over 20 points after a Deshpande three pointer with 8:54 to play.

Lum added seven points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals Jander Cline contributed eight points off the bench.

Whitman closes out its three-game road trip and the Classic on Saturday, Nov. 12 against North Central. Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm CT (3:00 pm PT).



