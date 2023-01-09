Men’s Basketball to Wrap Up Home Stand with Fayetteville State Monday Night

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State University men’s basketball team will wrap up cross division Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) action on Monday, Jan. 9 against Fayetteville State University. Game time is set for 7:30 pm inside AC Jordan Arena.

The Series

Bowie State and Fayetteville State will meet for the 29thth time since 2008. The Bulldogs are 14-4 since that season and are 7-3 against the Broncos in the last 10 meetings. BSU has lost the two outings against FSU including last seasons’ 86-67 loss in Fayetteville, NC on Feb. 7, 2022.

Last Time Out

The Bulldogs (4-13, 2-3 CIAA) suffered its fourth straight loss to the visiting No. 24 Claflin Panthers on Saturday. Bowie State almost gave the Panthers an upset in the final seconds. The Bulldogs took their first lead of the contest in the second half on a layup from Joel Webb (Forestville, MD) and from there, the lead changed 24 times before Claflin scored regaining the lead in what would be for the final time. BSU had an opportunity to either tie or hit a game winning shot, but a costly turnover allowed the Panthers to escape with the win. Quinton Drayton (Bowie, MD) led Bowie State with 16 points. Warren Mouganda (Bowie, MD) tacked on 14 points from the bench and Kyree Freeman-Davis (Bowie, MD) helped out with 13 points.

A Look at Fayetteville State

FSU fell 73-61 to No. 19 Virginia Union on Saturday afternoon. The Broncos had two players combine for 44 points, accounting for 72-percent of FSU’s points but it would not be enough to overcome VUU’s dominance in field goal shooting (46.9-percent), 3-point shooting (50-percent) and rebounds ( 39-34). Cress Worthy had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals while Tyler Foster added 19 points and two steals. Both Worthy and Foster are FSU’s top scorers at 14.4 and 13.8 points, respectively.

The Broncos are .500 on the road this season (4-4). The loss against VUU was just the second conference loss for FSU this season. Fayetteville State also suffered a setback to Virginia State back on Dec. 17 by the score of 65-54.

Upcoming Schedule

Bowie State begins division play with a road game at Rival Lincoln (PA) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m

