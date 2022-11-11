Men’s Basketball to Visit UConn Friday Night on Fox Sports 2
BOSTON – Looking to carry momentum from the 72-63 season-opening win over Northeastern, the Boston University men’s basketball team will face a second Husky Squad with a visit to UConn Friday evening. Although the Fox Sports 2 broadcast is set to begin at 6 pm, fans can start listening to Doug Brown and Brian Maurer at 5:45 pm
TERRIER TIDBITS
- BU is seeking its first 2-0 start since opening the 2013-14 season with wins over Northeastern and UMass Lowell.
- A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Graduate student Walter Whyte Flushed a personal-best six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 27 points against the Huskies on Monday and added a career-tying 13 rebounds for his 15th double-double. He currently ranks 19th all-time at 1,265 points, 35 shy of becoming the 15th-ever Terrier to reach 1,300.
- BU features two other Terriers from Connecticut in Graduate students Jonas Harper (Stamford) and senior Nevin Zink (Newtown). Harper netted 15 points against Northeastern, while Zink had seven rebounds.
- Junior Miles Brewster made his eighth career start and dished out a personal-best six assists.
- The Terriers are now 13-0 dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season when their bench outscores opponents and are also 16-2 when holding opponents below 45% shooting.
SCOUTING UCONN
- The Huskies are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches’ national polls after going 23-10 last season and reaching the first round of the NCAA tournament.
- UConn is led by 6-foot-9 forward Adama Sanogo, the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, who tallied a career-high 30 points against Auburn last season. They tallied 19 points and six rebounds in just 19 minutes of action during an 85-54 win over Stonehill on Monday.
- The Huskies feature four transfers on their team, including 6-foot-4 guard Nahiem Alleyne who averaged 9.6 ppg at Virginia Tech last season and 6-foot-5 guard Tristen Newton who averaged 17.7 ppg at East Carolina in 2021-22.
- 6-foot-5 guard Jordan Hawkins was named 2021-22 Big East All-Freshman last season after averaging 5.8 ppg.
- UConn features a 7-foot-2 freshman Donovan Clingan, who posted nine points and seven rebounds in just 18 minutes against Stonehill.
SERIES HISTORY
- UConn owns a 44-12 advantage in an all-time series that dates back to 1930 but is only facing BU for the sixth time since a 1990 NCAA 1st Rd. matchup. Both programs were members of the Yankee Conference during the mid-1970s.
- Coach Jones is 0-3, last falling to the Huskies in 2017 (85-66) following a 51-49 defeat in 2016 and a 77-60 loss in 2013.
- BU last beat UConn at home in 1986 during Jim Calhoun’s first season.
UP NEXT
- BU will open a two-game homestand on Monday (Nov. 14) against Johnson & Wales at 7 pm
- It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.