Men’s Basketball To Play In Bobcat Battle This Weekend

EASTERN ILLINOIS (1-4) at Ohio (1-3)

Friday, Nov. 25 • 1 p.m

Athens, Ohio • Convocation Center

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 FM WEIU

TV: ESPN3

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: AS

EASTERN ILLINOIS vs. Alabama State (0-5)

Saturday, Nov. 26 • 1 p.m

Athens, Ohio • Convocation Center

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 FM WEIU

TV: YouTube

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: AS

GAMES 6 & 7

Eastern Illinois Returns to action this weekend as the Panthers will play in the three-team Bobcat Battle MTE Hosted by Ohio. EIU picked up its first win of the season on Monday with a 102-40 win over NAIA member St. Mary of the Woods. Six players scored in double figures as EIU moved to 1-4 on the year. EIU opens Friday against host Ohio (1-3) before facing Alabama State (0-5) on Saturday afternoon.

ROSE NAMED OVC CO-NEWCOMER

Transfer guard Yaakema Rose Jr was named the OVC co-Newcomer of the Week following his efforts in the Panthers Lone game last week at Ohio State. Rose scored 17 points to finish as the only EIU player in double figures as EIU trailed 26-20 at the half. They added six rebounds and three steals in the loss.

SIX SCORE IN DOUBLE FIGURES IN WIN

After having a total of five players score in double figures in their first four games of the season, EIU showed balanced scoring in Monday’s win as six players finished in double figures led by Kyle Carlesimo with 19 points. The last time EIU had six players score in double figures in a game was roughly one year ago on Nov. 18, 2021 in a home win over Rockford.

UP NEXT

Wednesday – November 30 vs. Northern Illinois … 7 pm on ESPN+