Men’s Basketball to Host Walk-On Tryouts on Oct. 10

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State men’s basketball program will hold open tryouts this fall for students interested in joining the Bulldogs for the 2022-23 season. The tryouts will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 am inside AC Jordan Arena.

Prior to tryouts, students must complete the Bowie State Sports Medicine evaluation form and the Bowie State Athletics Tryout form, which the Bowie State Athletic Training staff and compliance office must approve.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the tryout, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours for the Fall 2022 semester. Bring a copy of your class schedule to tryout. In addition, students must complete and provide the following:

Medical Requirements

Complete the BSU TRYOUT PACKET

TRYOUT PACKET Complete the Physical Form

Physical must be within the last 12 months

A copy of sickle cell test results

A copy of your current medical insurance card

Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster or approved exemption from the university

*All medical documents are to be submitted to the Athletic Trainers before the close of business Friday 10/7/22. The Athletic Trainers’ office is located in the back of the Leonidas James Physical James Complex.

For more information, email Coach Bryan Wilson at [email protected]

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.