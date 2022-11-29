Men’s Basketball to Host UNCW

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team is set to host UNCW Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 pm ET at the HTC Center. The game is the second game of a doubleheader as the CCU women will host South Carolina State at 5 pm ET.

It will be the 16th meeting between the programs with the Seahawks holding a 12-3 lead in the series. The teams first met back in 1975 and played 14 of their games between 1975 and 2007. The series went dormant until last season when CCU traveled to Wilmington where the Seahawks won 65-53.

The Chanticleers enter the game with a 3-2 record, with all three wins coming at the HTC Center, while UNCW is 5-3 on the year and riding an impressive four-game winning streak that includes three wins at the Baha Mar Invitational where they defeated Missouri State (68-54), Vermont (68-66), and North Texas (55-51) in the Championship game.

The Chants are averaging 80.4 points per game led by Jomaru Brown who is averaging 18.8 points per game. He is shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 52.6 percent on his three-point attempts. Brown is just as deadly once he gets to the free throw line where he has hit 92.3 percent of his Charity tosses.

Linton Brown has been the Chants leading scorer coming off the bench. The transfer is averaging 13.8 points per game and has a team-best 12 three-point field goals.

Essam Mostafa and Josh Uduje are also reaching double-digit scoring. Mostafa is averaging 13.0 points per game while also averaging 12.4 rebounds per game. He has four double-doubles in the first five games this season and has 26 for his career.

Uduje is averaging 10.2 points per game and is chipping in with 3.4 rebounds per outing.

UNCW is led in scoring by Trazarien White’s 12.0 points per game and Shykeim Phillips’ 11.0 points per game.

The game can be heard on 105.5 Hank FM and can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

