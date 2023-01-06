Men’s Basketball to Host Red Out on Thursday, January 12 Against Drexel in Nationally Televised Game on CBS Sports Network

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team will host Drexel on Thursday, January 12, at 7 pm in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. The game will be a ‘Red Out’ and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Stony Brook Basketball t-shirt. Tickets are on sale now!

The game on CBS Sports Network marks the Seawolves’ second game on the national network this season; they picked up their first-ever CAA win at Northeastern on Saturday, December 31, as they knocked off the Huskies, 65-61.

The Seawolves have posted a 4-1 record inside the Island Federal Arena this season and have won back-to-back games on their home court. Stony Brook has been paced by the senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore who leads the team with 14.9 points per game and graduate forward Frankie Policelli who is nearly averaging a double-double with 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Stony Brook is back in action for a pair of games before hosting Drexel on January 12. The Seawolves take the court Tonight when they travel down the Jersey Shore to face Monmouth at 7 pm

Stony Brook Returns home to host CAA preseason favorite Towson on Saturday, January 7, at 6:31 pm Get your tickets now to be part of the action at Island Federal Arena!

