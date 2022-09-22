Men’s Basketball to Host Open Scrimmage Homecoming Weekend

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament, anticipation for the 2022-23 Colorado State men’s basketball season is high. Fans can get a first look at this year’s team during Homecoming weekend. Prior to kickoff at Canvas Stadium as the Rams host Utah State head over to Moby Arena at 1 pm for a free open scrimmage.

Head Coach Niko Medved and the team will give fans a glimpse of the action to come inside Moby Arena all season long. Along with the scrimmage, fans will meet the team and can get autographs afterwards.

All parking lots for the football game open at 12:30 pm with the North Concourse doors of Moby opening at 12:45 pm. The scrimmage will take place from 1-2 pm, and autographs will follow.

Colorado State Returns a pair of starters from last season’s team including a Bob Cousy Award candidate Isaiah Stevens . The 2022-23 season begins with an exhibition Oct. 28 against Metro State. The regular season tips off on Nov. 7 when the Rams host Gardner-Webb.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the CSU Athletics Ticket Office at 800-491-RAMS (7267), csurams.com/tickets or [email protected]