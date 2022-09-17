Men’s Basketball to Host Fairfield in Team LeGrand Exhibition Game at Jersey Mike’s Arena

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers men’s basketball will host an exhibition game against Fairfield University on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 1 pm, the team announced on Friday.

In Collaboration with Fairfield head Coach Jay Young and Rutgers football Legend Eric LeGrand, all net proceeds from the game will go to support Team LeGrand of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Both programs are excited to open the game to the public to support this great cause. October 30 will mark the first time that fans will get a chance to see RU in game action before the season kicks off against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Nov. 7.

“We are excited to work with Coach Young and the Fairfield men’s basketball program for such a great initiative started by a Rutgers Legend in supporting Team LeGrand of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation,” Rutgers head Coach By Steve Pikiell said. “Not only do we have the opportunity to prepare for the highly anticipated 2022-23 season against great competition, but both communities will come together to support a cause that is close to all of our hearts on Oct. 30.”

“We are proud to partner with Rutgers men’s basketball in support of Team LeGrand and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation,” Young said. “Eric’s journey is a story of Courage and perseverance, and he is truly an inspiration to all. We are proud to assist Team LeGrand’s work in the Discovery of treatments and cures for spinal cord injuries. I want to thank Coach Pikiell for giving us the opportunity to compete against a Talented Rutgers team in a game for such a great cause.”

“While I’ve been so fortunate in my recovery process, there are so many people living with spinal cord injuries who don’t have access to the proper resources,” said LeGrand. “By supporting Team LeGrand, I’ll be able to help all of those individuals on their road to recovery, and together we can achieve Christopher Reeve’s dream of empty wheelchairs. I am so excited to partner with both men’s basketball programs and I am Thankful for hosting this amazing event.”

LeGrand, the former Rutgers University football player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a football game in October 2010, officially launched Team LeGrand in 2013.

The mission of Team LeGrand is to help individuals living with spinal cord injury and their families by supporting quality of life initiatives and emerging therapies. The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders.

Young worked as Pikiell’s Assistant Coach at Stony Brook University from 2005-16 and is a former Assistant Coach at RU (2016-19) before taking the helm at Fairfield.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 22 is a first come, first served basis. Fans can sit courtside at Jersey Mike’s Arena for the price of $52, the number that LeGrand wore as a member of the Scarlet Knights football team for three seasons (2008-10).

100 level seating including the lobby and floor loge sections of Jersey Mike’s Arena will be priced at $20 per ticket. General admission for the event is priced at $5 and will only be available at the Jersey Mike’s Arena ticket booth.

About Team LeGrand

Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation helps individuals living with spinal cord injury and their families by supporting quality of life initiatives and Emerging Therapies that will get us to the end zone — cures for SCI. For more information, please visit TeamLeGrand.org or call 800-225-0292.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau’s standards for Charity accountability and hold the BBB’s Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292