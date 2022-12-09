Men’s Basketball to Host Clark Atlanta Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team will host Clark Atlanta on Saturday, December 10th inside the CE Gaines Center.

Things to Know:

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (CE Gaines Center)

Time: 4 p.m

Media: Live Stats | Watch

Theme: Tie-Dye

Tickets: To Buy

Last Time Out:

The Rams home court advantage stayed true as they defeated Johnson & Wales last Wednesday, November 30th inside the CE Gaines Center to move to 7-1. They won 84-57 after Jaylon Gibson led the Rams with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylen Alston also scored in double figures finishing with 14 points. Samage Teel and Isaac Parson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ram Returners:

The Rams will bring back ten Returners from last year’s team, sophomores, Stefon Mcleod, Abnar Muhammad , Ralph Bland redshirt sophomores Samage Teel and Isaac Parson junior Jaylen Alston and Seniors Jonathan Hicklin , Xavier Fennell , DyQuavis Wilkins and Jaylin Parker .

Ram Newcomers:

The Rams welcomed freshman Jeremy Dixon , Jarius Northam Ketron “KC” Shaw, junior Jaylon Gibson and Graduate student Nathan Springs during the off-season.

CIAA Preseason:

Jonathan Hicklin and Isaac Parson were named to the All-CIAA preseason team Backcourt and Nathan Springs was named to the All-CIAA Frontcourt team. Overall, the Rams were selected to finish third in the season and second in the Southern Division.

Atlantic Region Poll

For the fourth week in a row, the Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team is ranked in the D2SIDA Division II poll.

The men’s basketball team is still ranked #7 in the D2SIDA Atlantic Regional Poll after defeating Johnson & Wales 84-57 to move to 7-1 on the season.

Scouting Report

The Rams and the Panthers are 1-1 in the all-time series dating back to 2013. The Rams defeated Clark Atlanta on November 17, 2021, 75-65.

So far this season CAU is 1-7 picking up their Lone win against CIAA opponent Johnson C. Smith. The Panthers fell to Tuskegee 72-65 in overtime.

Gwarren Douglas had a season-high 22 points while Jalen Williams had a double-double with 22 points to go with a season and game-high 11 rebounds. His first double-double of the season

Up Next

WSSU will begin Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play on December 15th hosting Lincoln University (Pa) at 7:30 pm inside the CE Gaines Center. All December CIAA games will be free admission if you bring a canned food item or toiletry item.