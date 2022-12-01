Men’s Basketball to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Tuesday, December 6

CHATTANOOGA — It’s that time of year again. The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and the Athletic department are set to host its annual Teddy Bear Toss game this coming Tuesday, December 6, as the team hosts Milwaukee inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET.

What is the Teddy Bear Toss game? The annual event encourages fans to bring stuffed teddy bears/animals to be donated to the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund. All fans should hold on to these items until Halftime where a collective effort in tossing them on the court will begin.

Need more incentive to join this great cause? All fans who bring a teddy bear/stuffed animal will be eligible for a 50% off discount for certain ticketed sections (see details below). It’s also Taco Tuesday in the arena, just to make things more enticing!

Full game and promotional details are below.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS GAME DETAILS

· Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee – Tuesday, Dec. 6 – 7 pm ET

· Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed teddy bears/animals

· Fans who walk-up and bring an item are eligible for 50% off select tickets (100/200 level reserved, 200 corner, 200 baseline)

· All donations will benefit the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund

· Taco Tuesday – First 100 students will receive FREE tacos – Tacos will be available in concessions for fans to purchase

ADDITIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Game tickets may be purchased by visiting the link above, calling The McKenzie Arena ticket office at 423-266-MOCS (6627), or stopping by in-person at the Gate 3 ticket office.

Normal business hours for the box office are Monday-Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm The Box Offices located at Gates 2 and 3 will open on game day 90 minutes prior to tip-off for on-site sales. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines on the day of the game. Fans are also encouraged to choose Print-at-Home or Mobile Delivery for their purchased tickets.

