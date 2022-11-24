Men’s Basketball to Face Michigan State in Super Saturday Game at MSG on Feb. 4

ROSEMONT, Ill., (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the Matchup for the 2023 Big Ten Super Saturday event, to be held at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rutgers will take on Michigan State in men’s basketball at The World’s Most Famous Arena. The Scarlet Knights will serve as the home team and the game will tip-off at noon ET on FOX.

Rutgers will make its second trip to Madison Square Garden since the Big Ten Tournament was played there in 2018, and first since facing Michigan in the 2020 Big Ten Super Saturday contest.

Michigan State has made two Appearances in Manhattan since the 2018 conference tournament, facing No. 3 Kansas last season and No. 2 Kentucky in 2019, both in the State Farm Champions Classic.

While the Spartans have won 10 of the teams’ 12 meetings in Big Ten Conference play, Rutgers has won two of the last three and will be looking for its first back-to-back victories over Michigan State when the teams meet on Feb. 4.

In last year’s only meeting, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi scored 17 points each to lead six Scarlet Knights in double figures, as Rutgers scored a home win over the Spartans. Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 20 points.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Noon ET, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (866) 858-0008. To learn about luxury suites and premium hospitality, call 212-465-6771 or e-mail [email protected]

Rutgers Season Ticket Holders

Rutgers athletics will email an application/form request to all men’s basketball season ticket holders to request tickets to the event. On that application, season ticket holders may select the price level that they wish to purchase the tickets at. The deadline to request tickets for Super Saturday will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Following the deadline, requests will begin to be allocated in priority point order. All tickets will be mobile and the Rutgers Ticket Office will transfer the tickets to the email address on file the week of Jan. 16.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class Universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.