Men’s Basketball to Face Lehigh Sunday on CBS Sports Network
Boston University (10-12, 3-6 PL) at Lehigh (12-8, 7-2 PL)
Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 12 p.m
Venue: Stabler Arena | Bethlehem, Pa.
Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierMBB
BOSTON – Making its second consecutive appearance on the CBS Sports Network, the Boston University men’s basketball team will visit Lehigh on Sunday with tip-off slated for 12 pm
The Terriers split their most recent homestand last weekend with a 66-53 win vs. Loyola Maryland and a 64-51 loss to Colgate. The Mountain Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak following a 74-68 win at Holy Cross.
TERRIER TIDBITS
- BU is 4-7 in road games this season with a 1-3 mark in Patriot League play, posting a 69-61 win at Bucknell.
- Averaging a team-high 14.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg Graduate student Walter Whyte is 35 rebounds away from becoming the third Terrier in program history to reach 1,500 points and 800 rebounds.
- Classmate Jonas Harper is the other Terrier in double figures at 10.0 ppg with senior Ethan Brittain-Watts close behind at 9.5 ppg.
- Graduate student Fletcher Tyne (7.2 ppg) scored in double figures for the seventh time against Colgate this past Monday. He’s leading BU in rebounding in PL play at 5.8 rpg.
- The Terriers are 10-4 this season when outscoring opponents in fastbreak points. They are facing a Mountain Hawk Squad that ranks 18th nationally in fastbreak points at 14.8 ppg.
- BU is averaging 67.4 ppg and 40.9 FG% while holding opponents to 67.6 ppg and 43.2 FG%.
SCOUTING LEHIGH
- The Mountain Hawks are 7-2 at home with a 76-60 loss to BU’s most recent opponent, Colgate, and a 64-54 win vs. Marist, who BU beat on the road, 72-70.
- A fellow All-PL preseason honoree alongside Whyte, Evan Taylor is averaging a team-high 14.8 ppg and 6.4 rpg with 12 blocks and 44.8 3FG%.
- Both Keith Higgins Jr. (14.4 ppg) and Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13.4 ppg) are averaging over 41.5 3FG% to help Lehigh rank 22nd nationally at 38.3 3FG%.
- The Mountain Hawks are averaging 71.7 ppg and 45.3 FG% while holding opponents to 69.7 ppg and 43.3 FG%.
SERIES HISTORY
- BU leads the all-time series, 12-8, and is on a three-game winning streak.
- Last season, the Terriers won both contests with an identical score of 80-74 after eliminating the Mountain Hawks in the 2021 PL first round, 69-58.
UP NEXT
- BU will wrap up the first go-round of Patriot League action by hosting Holy Cross on Wednesday (Feb. 1) at 7 pm.
- The road team won both games last season with BU Avenging a 75-70 loss with a 78-65 win.