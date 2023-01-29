Men’s Basketball to Face Lehigh Sunday on CBS Sports Network

Boston University (10-12, 3-6 PL) at Lehigh (12-8, 7-2 PL)

Date & Time: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 12 p.m

Venue: Stabler Arena | Bethlehem, Pa.

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierMBB

BOSTON – Making its second consecutive appearance on the CBS Sports Network, the Boston University men’s basketball team will visit Lehigh on Sunday with tip-off slated for 12 pm

The Terriers split their most recent homestand last weekend with a 66-53 win vs. Loyola Maryland and a 64-51 loss to Colgate. The Mountain Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak following a 74-68 win at Holy Cross.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU is 4-7 in road games this season with a 1-3 mark in Patriot League play, posting a 69-61 win at Bucknell.

Averaging a team-high 14.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg Graduate student Walter Whyte is 35 rebounds away from becoming the third Terrier in program history to reach 1,500 points and 800 rebounds.

is 35 rebounds away from becoming the third Terrier in program history to reach 1,500 points and 800 rebounds. Classmate Jonas Harper is the other Terrier in double figures at 10.0 ppg with senior Ethan Brittain-Watts close behind at 9.5 ppg.

is the other Terrier in double figures at 10.0 ppg with senior close behind at 9.5 ppg. Graduate student Fletcher Tyne (7.2 ppg) scored in double figures for the seventh time against Colgate this past Monday. He’s leading BU in rebounding in PL play at 5.8 rpg.

(7.2 ppg) scored in double figures for the seventh time against Colgate this past Monday. He’s leading BU in rebounding in PL play at 5.8 rpg. The Terriers are 10-4 this season when outscoring opponents in fastbreak points. They are facing a Mountain Hawk Squad that ranks 18th nationally in fastbreak points at 14.8 ppg.

BU is averaging 67.4 ppg and 40.9 FG% while holding opponents to 67.6 ppg and 43.2 FG%.

SCOUTING LEHIGH

The Mountain Hawks are 7-2 at home with a 76-60 loss to BU’s most recent opponent, Colgate, and a 64-54 win vs. Marist, who BU beat on the road, 72-70.

A fellow All-PL preseason honoree alongside Whyte, Evan Taylor is averaging a team-high 14.8 ppg and 6.4 rpg with 12 blocks and 44.8 3FG%.

Both Keith Higgins Jr. (14.4 ppg) and Tyler Whitney-Sidney (13.4 ppg) are averaging over 41.5 3FG% to help Lehigh rank 22nd nationally at 38.3 3FG%.

The Mountain Hawks are averaging 71.7 ppg and 45.3 FG% while holding opponents to 69.7 ppg and 43.3 FG%.

SERIES HISTORY

BU leads the all-time series, 12-8, and is on a three-game winning streak.

Last season, the Terriers won both contests with an identical score of 80-74 after eliminating the Mountain Hawks in the 2021 PL first round, 69-58.

UP NEXT