Men’s Basketball to Face Iona & Delaware

Game 11: Princeton (4-2) vs. Iona (6-2, 3-0) – 12/13, 7:00 pm

Game 12: Princeton (4-2) vs. Delaware (6-4) – 12/16, 7:00 pm

PRINCETON, NJ – The Princeton University men’s basketball team’s slate of non-conference games continues, with a neutral site contest against Iona on Tuesday, December 13, before returning to Jadwin Gymnasium to host Delaware on Friday, December 16.

Coaches Vs. Cancer

The Tigers and Gaels will square off at a neutral site at Kean University’s Harwood Arena. The contest will be played in support of the American Cancer Society and NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.

Last Time Out

With help from a 53.4% ​​shooting percentage along with a 46-29 rebounding advantage, the Princeton University men’s basketball team won its eighth-consecutive game Saturday night inside Jadwin Gymnasium, defeating Monmouth 91-54.

Senior Ryan Langborg finished with a game-high 13 points, while freshman Xaivian Lee added 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting along with four rebounds. Senior Keeshawn Kellman added 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting along with six rebounds, and senior Tosan Evbuomwan added eight points, a game-high seven rebounds and tied for the game-high in assists with six with freshman Jack Scott , whose six assists were a season-best. In total, 14 out of the 15 players who dressed for the Tigers scored.

The Countdown To 200 Wins

With 193 wins as a Head Coach, Mitch Henderson is nine wins away from 200 career wins. He is currently third all-time in wins at Princeton; Franklin (Cappy) Cappon is second with 250, and Pete Carril first with 514.

100 Made Threes

With 107 made three-pointers in his career, Langborg Ranks No. 20 all-time in school history for made three-pointers. This was accomplished in a shortened 2019-20 season and no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 22 Tigers have exceeded 100 made three-pointers in their career.

Nearing 200 Assists

With 199 assists in his career, Evbuomwan is 10 away from 200. Evbuomwan’s 142 assists in the 2021-22 season were No. 2 all-time at Princeton, trailing only William F. Ryan’s 161 assists in the 1983-84 season.

The 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year

Evbuomwan has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, leading the team in scoring with 13.4 points on 50.0% shooting. He also leads the team in rebounding with 7.0 per game, assists with 34 and is tied with Allocco and Austen for the team-high in steals with eight.

Allocco Steps Up

Allocco has taken his game to another level this season, and ranks third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points on 55.1% shooting from the field and 42.1% shooting from three. He also ranks third on the team in rebounding with 5.6, second in assists with 22 and tied for first in steals with eight.

Crashing The Boards

The Tigers have been one of the best rebounding teams in the Nation so far in 2022-23, with their 30.20 defensive rebounds per game ranking No. 5 nationally. Princeton’s rebound margin of 10 ranking No. 12 in the nation. The Tigers are tied for the No. 38 in the Nation in total rebounds, averaging 39.90 per game.

All-Time Against Iona

Princeton is a perfect 8-0 against the Gaels, including going 2-0 in neutral site games. The most recent contest between the two teams took place on Tuesday, December 17, inside the Barclay’s Center as part of the Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Invitational, in a game when Princeton outlasted Iona, 90-86, in an overtime thriller.

All-Time Against Delaware

The Tigers are 6-3 all-time against Delaware, and Friday night’s contest will mark the first game between the two programs in 32 years. The most recent contest between Princeton and Delaware took place on Wednesday, January 3, 1990, inside Jadwin Gymnasium with the Tigers prevailing, 58-41.

Faculty & Staff Night

– All Princeton employees will have the opportunity to claim four free tickets to the game. Information regarding how to claim your tickets will be sent out after October 11th.

– First 500 Princeton employees will receive a Princeton branded ID badge holder!