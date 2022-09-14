Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner Sells out in Less than Three Days

HOUSTON – Less than three days after tickets were made available, University of Houston Men’s Basketball fans have sold out the program’s annual Tip-Off Dinner.

Entering his ninth season at Houston, Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars will host their preseason event on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The evening begins with a reception at 6 pm, inside the UH Hilton (4800 Calhoun Rd., Houston 77004). Dinner and the program starts at 7 pm, with Head Coach Kelvin Sampson introducing the 2022-23 Cougars as well as his coaching and support staff.



As part of the program, Sampson and the Cougars will recognize Houston Letterman and long-time broadcasting great Bill Worrell for his years of support of the program.

ABOUT BILL WORRELL

Worrell was a three-year Letterman with the Houston Baseball program from 1964 to 1966 but is best known for his award-winning broadcasting career. In appreciation of his time behind the microphone and his long-time support of the University of Houston, he was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Honor in 2016.

With a voice recognizable by Houston sports fans, Worrell served as the television voice of the Houston Rockets for more than three decades and had a role in the Houston Astros Booth for 20 years.

He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Houston Sports Awards in 2021 and saw Jan. 7, 2022, recognized as Bill Worrell Day in the city of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council.

The recipient of the 2011 Lone Star Emmy for best play-by-play announcer, Worrell owns a long list of broadcast accolades which also includes six Best Sportscast Awards from United Press International and the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

A Cougar Pride member and one of Houston Athletics’ top supporters, Worrell often campaigns on behalf of the University of Houston and received the University’s Distinguished Alumni Honor in 2015.



ABOUT the HOUSTON COUGARS

Three starters and seven lettermen return from the Cougars’ 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and finished among the nation’s Top 10 for the second straight season.

Under Sampson’s leadership, the Cougars have posted seven consecutive 20-win seasons, including a pair of 30-win campaigns, and competed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments, tying a school record.

Guard Marcus Sasser Returns for his senior season after missing most of the 2021-22 campaign following foot surgery. The Dallas native was averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game and was a Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection before being sidelined.

Like Sasser, junior guard Tramon Mark missed most of the season a year ago following shoulder surgery but is healthy for the 2022-23 campaign. The Dickinson, Texas, native averaged 10.1 points per game in seven contests before his surgery.

Junior guard Jamal Shead led the Cougars and the American Athletic Conference with 221 assists in 2021-22, the second-highest total in school single-season history. Shead was the only NCAA Division I student-athlete to rank among the nation’s Top-10 leaders in both assists and assist-turnover ratio and was an All-American Athletic Conference honoree.

BUY 2022-23 TICKETS

For the third straight season, the Cougars sold out of their season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for the Cougars’ 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

To purchase single-game tickets on/after Oct. 24fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here and follow the appropriate links.

Fans who were unable to purchase season tickets in 2022-23 are invited to join the team’s 2023-24 Wait List as the Cougars prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference. To join the 2023-24 season tickets Wait List, fans can click here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the 50-50-CLUB

Fans are invited to join the 50-50 Club to support Houston Men’s Basketball. 50-50 Club members help fund program necessities and enhance the experience for our student-athletes.

Fans who join the 50-50 Club will receive embroidered Jordan Brand team apparel, invitations to exclusive events, regular updates about the program and much more.

For more information or to sign up, fans may visit uhcougars.com/5050club or click here. To join the 50-50 Club, fans may call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMBK on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMBK or by visiting the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarMBK.



– UHCougars.com –