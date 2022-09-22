Men’s Basketball Times & TV Announced

Schedule | Printable | Season Tickets | Mini Plans | Premium Seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Start times and television designations have been assigned for nearly every game on the 2022-23 Illinois Men’s Basketball Schedule.

TV Notables

• Illinois’ season opener will once again air on BTN, with the conference network televising the Nov. 7 home game vs. Eastern Illinois. (8 p.m.).

• Illinois will appear three times on FOX, five times on ESPN/2, once on CBS, three times on FS1 and eight times on BTN during its 20-game conference schedule.

• Big Ten play begins Friday, Dec. 2, with the Illini playing at Maryland on BTN (6/8 p.m.).

• The Illini have three Saturday Big Ten home games, welcoming Penn State on Dec. 10 at 11 am on BTN, facing Defending co-champion Wisconsin on Jan. 7 at either 12:30 or 1 pm on ESPN2, and hosting Rutgers on Feb. 11 at 1 pm is FS1.

• FS1 will also broadcast from Champaign for the Friday Jan. 13 game vs. Michigan State (8 pm) and the Jan. 19 contest vs. Indiana (7:30 p.m.).

• Super Tuesday will take place at State Farm Center on Jan. 24, when the Illini host Ohio State at 6 pm (ESPN/2).

• Illinois will play at Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 18 is ESPN/2 (11 am).

• The Illini have a CBS road game for the second year in a row, playing at Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 26 (11 am).

• Senior Day is set for March 2 vs. Michigan on ESPN (6 p.m.).

• The regular season concludes Sunday, March 5, with Illinois making its third road appearance on FOX, playing at Purdue (11:30 am). The Illini are also on FOX at Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28 (1 pm) and at Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 4 (1:30 p.m.).

• Previously announced marquee TV Slots include the Illini facing Texas on ESPN on Dec. 6 (6 pm) in the Jimmy V Classic, and playing in Las Vegas in the Continental Tire Main Event – ​​Nov. 18 vs. UCLA on ESPNU (8:30 pm) and Nov. 20 on ESPN against either Baylor or Virginia (2/4:30 p.m.).

• Game times and TV are still TBA for the Nov. 29 home game vs. Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights vs. Missouri on Dec. 22 in St. Louis.

Ticket Info

Tickets for Fighting Illini basketball continue to move fast, with season ticket sales ahead of last year’s pace and both student season tickets and mobile passes sold out for the second year in a row.

There are still ticket options available ahead of the Oct. 19 public on-sale date for single-game tickets.

Season tickets remain on sale, and Friday Night Frenzy and Super Saturday mini plans are on sale now as well.

Limited premium seating tickets are also available in the Traditions Club and Legacy Club. To purchase Traditions Club tickets, contact [email protected] or call 217-244-7722. Legacy Club tickets (sections 134-138) can be purchased online here.

I FUND members will have presale access for single-game tickets on Oct. 18. Join the I FUND

The B1G’s Best

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois also is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record , the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

Illinois will hold its first official preseason practice on Monday, Sept. 26.

