Men’s Basketball Team Look for a Bounce-Back Year

Northeastern senior Chris Doherty believes the best way to rebound from last year’s disappointing season is to … rebound.

At 6 feet, 7 inches, he is the right man for that job. Doherty is Relentless on the boards, driven by a need to fight for every possession at either end of the court, and the Huskies are counting on his Tireless approach to renew their winning ways after going 9-22 last year.

The Huskies open their 17th season under Bill Coen, the winningest Coach in Northeastern men’s basketball history, at 7:30 pm Monday at Boston University. It’s part of a rivalry doubleheader that begins at 4 pm when the Northeastern women also take on BU.

“He just refuses to be outworked on the glass—sometimes it’s two or three guys trying to keep him off—and I think it inspires everybody,” Coen says of Doherty, who averaged 11.8 points while leading the Colonial Athletic Association with 8.9 rebounds per game last season. “His competitiveness is off the charts, and I’m hoping it pays big dividends this year.”

In this year of men’s basketball Renewal at Northeastern, Doherty is the leader of a young team featuring a half-dozen freshmen led by Chase Cormier, who is expected to share leadership at point guard with junior Glen McClintock. Their game management will be crucial as the Huskies seek a return to CAA contention. A preseason poll of CAA coaches ranked Northeastern No. 6 in the conference.

“All you have to do is look to the past at the successful teams,” Coen says. “Prior to last year, we had six straight first-team all-conference guards.”

After ranking among the CAA top four (in either the regular season or conference tournament) for eight of nine seasons, Coen was stunned by the Huskies’ surprising dropoff last year. A deep review of what had gone wrong and how to make it right convinced him to focus on recruiting high school players—as opposed to competing for experienced collegians in the transfer portal, which has become a priority for many schools.

