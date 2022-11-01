Men’s Basketball Takes On UH Hilo In Exhibition Action

GAME DAY INFORMATION FOR FANS

HONOLULU– Fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022-23 University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team when the Rainbow Warriors take on UH Hilo in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. Tipoff is 7:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows enter this season with a veteran-laden squad and high expectations as a contender for the Big West title and a spot in the postseason. Tickets for Thursday’s contest are general admission with prices ranging from $5-10. Following it’s exhibition game versus the Vulcans, UH will open the regular-season with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic Nov. 11, 12 and 14, joined by Mississippi Valley State, Eastern Washington and 2022 NCAA Tournament team Yale.

EXHIBITION: HAWAI’I vs. CHAMINADE Date | Time Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 | 7:00 pm HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu | SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) Television None Live Stream None Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM) | Josh Pacheco (Play-by-Play) Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats Statbroadcast.com 2021-22 Stats Hawaii | UH Hilo Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook

PROMOTIONS

Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the Promotions and win great prizes. Contestants in the “Shooters Challenge” Halftime promotional contest will receive FREE Raising Cane’s Gift Cards.

NEWS & NOTES

UH was selected second in the preseason Big West poll, the program’s highest preseason selection since joining the conference 10 years ago.

The Rainbow Warriors return three starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 17-11 overall and finished third (10-5) in the Big West regular-season.

Heading the returnees is leading returning scorer Noel Coleman, a second-team all-Big West selection last year. The junior guard from Belgium is a preseason all-Big West selection this year after averaging 14.8 ppg and ranking among the league’s top three-point shooters.

UH also welcomes the return of Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz a pair of projected starters who missed all of last season due to injury. Avea will be seeing his first action since the 2019-20 season, while Munoz enters his seventh season of college basketball after an all-conference career at Longwood University.

UH welcomes five newcomers this year – two Division I transfers and three prep players. The Division I transfers included Ryan Rapp (Washington State) and Matija Svetozarevic (Portland), A trio of prep players is headlined by a 7-1 center Mor Seck who played for national power Prolific Prep out of Napa, Calif.

(Washington State) and (Portland), A trio of prep players is headlined by a 7-1 center who played for national power Prolific Prep out of Napa, Calif. UH fields one of the most geographically diverse squads in the NCAA with players from six time zones (Alaska, Hawai’i, Pacific, Mountain, Central, and Eastern) and five foreign countries (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Senegal and Serbia).

Hawai’i plays in three preseason tournaments. UH hosts the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic and will also play in the North Shore Classic held in Laie, O’ahu.

UH has finished with a winning record in six of seven seasons under Head Coach Eran Ganot .

. The Rainbow Warriors have yet to post a losing conference record in 10 seasons of Big West membership.



#HawaiiMBB