Men’s Basketball Takes On UC Irvine In Road Showdown

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (14-4, 5-1 Big West) embarks on a key road trip in which it faces a pair of the top teams in the Big West, starting with a Clash against UC Irvine (12 -6, 5-1) is Thursday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is 7:00 pm PT/5:00 pm HT at the Bren Events Center.

At 5-1, the Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters are in a three-way tie for second with UC Santa Barbara in the Big West, a half game behind first-place UC Riversi

de (6-1) UH’s opponent is Saturday, Jan. 21.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall records: 131-83 (9th season)

At Hawaii: 128-81 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC IRVINEOverall: UC Irvine leads, 19-8

In Honolulu: UCI leads, 6-4

In Irvine: UCI, leads 10-4

Streak: UCI, 1

‘BOW BITS

The game pits the Big West’s top Offensive team in UC Irvine (77.3 ppg) versus the top defensive team in Hawai’i (60.3).

The Anteaters rank seventh nationally in three-point field goal percentage (.400), while UH ranks fourth nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense (.272).

UH has won nine of its last 10 games and are coming off a pair of home wins over Long Beach State (79-70) and CSUN (58-51).

After five straight wins, UC Irvine suffered its first Big West loss on Monday night with a 73-65 home setback to UC Irvine.

The teams split last year’s season series. In the last meeting on Feb. 19, 2022, the Anteaters handed UH its third-largest margin of defeat (77-52) ever in a Big West game.

UH will be seeking its third win in its last four meetings against UCI and their first win in Irvine since 2018.

The ‘Bows will play just their fourth game on the Mainland where they are 1-2 this year. UH fell to UNLV in Henderson, Nev. while splitting a pair of games at UC San Diego (W) and Cal State Fullerton (L, OT) in its first Big West road trip two weeks ago.

In conference games, Bernardo da Silva leads the Big West in blocks (2.3), ranks third in rebounds (8.8) and is eighth in field goal percentage (.554).

UH is one of only nine teams nationally to have the same starting lineup in every game this year.

The UH starters have accounted for 134 of the team’s 137 points in the last two games.

Noel Coleman has drained 20 straight free throws in the last three games and has converted 31 of his last 32 attempts dating back to UH’s Big West opener vs. UC Davis.

Coleman leads the Big West in free throw percentage in conference games Converting 94.4 percent (34-of-36) so far.

He also leads the conference in minutes/game (34.4). In the last three games, Coleman has played in 121 of a possible 125 minutes.

The game Thursday will be the third in a stretch of four games in eight days for the ‘Bows who will conclude with a contest at UC Riverside on Saturday.

#HawaiiMBB