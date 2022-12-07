Men’s basketball takes on Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will ride a four-game winning streak into the Ryan Center to take on Rhode Island this Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m

It will be the first game between the in-state foes since January 2020 after the cancellation of the Ivy League’s 2020-21 season and last year’s scheduled contest was unable to be played.

The contest will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Scouting the Bears (5-4)

Kalu Anya was named last week’s Ivy League Rookie of the Week after averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. They shot 63.6% on the week and averaged 31 minutes per contest.

was named last week’s Ivy League Rookie of the Week after averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. They shot 63.6% on the week and averaged 31 minutes per contest. Paxson Wojcik has set new career-highs in points in back-to-back games. The senior had 18 in the team’s win over Bryant and topped that with 19 at Hartford. They shot 58.3% in the two contests and 42.9% from three. On the season, Wojcik is shooting 40% from deep.

has set new career-highs in points in back-to-back games. The senior had 18 in the team’s win over Bryant and topped that with 19 at Hartford. They shot 58.3% in the two contests and 42.9% from three. On the season, Wojcik is shooting 40% from deep. Brown will look to go undefeated in the state of Rhode Island when they matchup with the Rams after taking down Bryant 72-60 last week. The Bears have not faced off with Providence since the 2017-18 season.

Scouting the Rams (2-6)

Rhode Island is coming off a pair of losses against tough opposition in Boston College and Providence. The Rams held leads in both games and only fell to the Eagles by four.

The Rams’ 14.1 Offensive rebounds per game tie them for 12th th in the nation. They average a total of 39 rebounds per contest.

in the nation. They average a total of 39 rebounds per contest. Ishmael Leggett has led Rhode Island so far this year with a team-high 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

History

While Rhode Island holds the all-time series edge at 109-54, Brown took the most recent meeting, an 85-75 win in the Pizzitola.

In that game in early 2020, Dan Friday and Perry Cowan both saw minutes off the bench for the Bears. Friday had seven points and two rebounds, while Cowan had three points and four boards.



BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.