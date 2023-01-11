Men’s Basketball Takes On Conference Rival Long Beach State

HONOLULU — After its first Big West road trip of the year, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (12-4, 3-1 Big West) Returns to the island to host a pair of league games at home, beginning with a Matchup versus Defending regular-season Champion Long Beach State on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is 7:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

If you’re attending Saturday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information pagewhich includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.



PROMOTIONSBank of Hawaii is the Sponsor on Saturday. Fans who are Bank of Hawaii customers will receive a FREE Canvas Tote bag by showing a Bank of Hawaii credit card, app, or checkbook (while supplies last). Visit the sports marketing table located near Gate A to register to participate in the Bank of Hawaii Halftime promotional contest for the chance to win HawaiianMiles. Hawaii Pacific Health is the Sponsor on Martin Luther King Jr Day and will distribute cooling towels and HPH clear bags (while supplies last). Visit the sports marketing table located near gate A to register to participate in the promotional Halftime contest for a chance to win a Hawaii Pacific Health wellness packet. There will be an Autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Monday’s game at Gate B.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 129-83 (9th season)

At Hawaii: 126-81 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEOverall: LBSU leads, 19-15

In Honolulu: UH leads, 10-6

In Long Beach: LBSU leads 11-3

Streak: LBSU, 1

‘BOW BITS

UH is coming off an overtime loss at Cal State Fullerton that snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Long Beach State will host Cal Poly on Thursday before heading to Hawaii. The game was pushed back a day due to flooding in San Luis Obispo.

The ‘Bows look to keep their home win streak intact, having won six straight at the SSC.

UH’s current six-game home win streak is the longest since the 2015-16 squad won its first eight home games of the year.

UH and LBSU split last year’s series with each team picking up road wins. Each of the last seven meetings have been decided by six points or less.

The Beach leads the Big West and ranks 8th nationally in rebounds per game (40.1). LBSU also leads the league in steals per game (7.9).

The ‘Bows lead the Big West and rank 19th in the NCAA in scoring defense at 60.3 points per game while also ranking 5th in three-point FG% defense (26.9).

Bernardo da Silva shone in UH's last road trip, averaging 19.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and shooting 74% (17-of-23) from the field.

shone in UH’s last road trip, averaging 19.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and shooting 74% (17-of-23) from the field. For the season, da Silva leads the team in FG% (.551), rebounding (6.7), blocks (20) and double-doubles (3), while also ranking third on the team in scoring at 10.4 ppg

UH’s 22 turnovers at Cal State Fullerton was its most since committing 22 in a home win vs CSUN on Feb. 27, 2016.

The ‘Bows have led from wire-to-wire five times this year, including in each of their last two victories.

UH has out-scored six of its last eight opponents in the second half. In the six games that they’ve out-scored their opponents, the average scoring margin has been 10.5 points.

After its game vs. LBSU, UH hosts CSUN on Martin Luther King Day at 5:00 pm

