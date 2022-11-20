Men’s Basketball Takes LVC 72-68 at Susquehanna Tip-Off

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team picked up a 72-68 non-conference win over Lebanon Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Generals (3-1) led for all but 24 seconds over the 40 minutes and held off a Flying Dutchman (2-2) Resurgence late in the second half to come back to Lexington with a win on the final day of the Susquehanna Tip -Off Tournament.

LVC scored on their opening possession but Richie Manigault (Stewartsville, NJ / Phillipsburg) responded with a ‘three 12 seconds later, a catch-and-shoot off a Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) pass. WLU scored the next three buckets, all inside the paint to jump out to a seven-point lead off the 9-0 run.

A Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) free throw gave the Generals the largest lead of the first half, 14 points, came at the 3:11 mark.

Manigault led the way with 11 points at the halfway mark to give W&L an eight point lead 39-31. They made two field goals from long range and went on to hit three more in the second half (5-of-10) en route to a team-high 20 points.

LVC outscored the Generals 37-33 in the second Stanza but not before the Blue and White extended their largest lead to 15 with 5:56 to cap off a 6-0 run.

The Dutchman answered with an 11-point spurt of their own to cut down their deficit to five, 63-59 with 4:08 to play.

Following an LVC timeout, Collin Jones’ number was called and his layup put Lebanon Valley on top 68-67 for just 12 seconds before Manigault hit another shot from behind the arc. Jack d’Entremont Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor) was sent to the Charity stripe and sealed the game with two made free throws with eight seconds on the clock

The Blue and White defense held LVC’s Payton Lewis to just 12 points, all scored in the second stanza, less than 24 hours after the sophomore posted a career-best 30 points on Friday against Susquehanna.

Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) added 12 points with Cheik Toure (Silver Spring, Md. / Sandy Spring Friends) and d’Entremont added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Wise dished out a game-high eight assists and d’Entremont’s 14 rebounds were a game-high for either bench.

The Blue and White will return to the court at 2 pm in Buena Vista, Va. on Tuesday, November 22 to take on the Knights of Southern Virginia.