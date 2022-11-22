Men’s Basketball Takes Down Holy Cross

Next Game: Stonehill College 11/22/2022 | 7:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) Nov. 22 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Stonehill College

Bronx, NY – The Rose Hill Gym has seen a lot in its almost 100 years of existence. But there’s one thing it has never seen. A Fordham men’s basketball triple-double. That almost changed Tonight as a grad student Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points, grabbed eleven rebounds, and dished out eight assists to lead the Rams to a 67-53 win over Holy Cross on day two of the Tom Konchalski Classic.

With the win, Fordham improves to 4-1 on the season while Holy Cross falls to 1-4.

Junior guard Kyle Rose led all scorers in the game with 15 points while grad student forward Khalid Moore and senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi each added ten with Novitskyi adding nine rebounds.

The Rams controlled the first half, leading 36-12 at the break as Quisenberry scored ten of his 14 points in the half and Fordham held the Crusaders to shooting just 17.2% (5-29).

Holy Cross chipped away at the Fordham lead in the second half, getting to within ten, 62-52, with 1:51 remaining, but that was as close as the Crusaders would get.

Takeaways

• Darius Quisenberry has scored in double figures in all five games this year.

• Fordham opens a season 4-1 for the third time over the past five years.

• The Rams outscored the Crusaders, 21-11, from the free throw stripe.

• Fordham outrebounded Holy Cross, 39-30.

• It was the first meeting between Fordham and Holy Cross on the Hardwood since 2005.

• The win snapped a six-game Holy Cross winning streak in the all-time series.

By the Numbers

8 – Assists by Darius Quisenberry tying his career-high.

9 – Rebounds by Rostyslav Novitskyi tying his career-high.

10 – Steals by the Rams, led by three from Khalid Moore .

11 – Rebounds by Darius Quisenberry a career-high (previous high was ten vs. St. Thomas last year).

12 – First half points scored by Holy Cross, a season-low for a Fordham opponent.

18 – Kyle Rose’s +/- in the game.

24 – Largest lead for the Rams in the game (36-12).

What’s Next?

• The Rams close out play at the Tom Konchalski Classic in the historic Rose Hill Gym as they host the Stonehill College Skyhawks on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:00 pm

• It will be the first meeting between Fordham and Stonehill on the Hardwood (the Skyhawks are in their first year as a Division I member).

• Stonehill is a member of the Northeast Conference.

• Fordham is 68-27 all-time against schools currently in the NEC.