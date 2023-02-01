Men’s Basketball Takes Down First Place Saint Louis

Gallery: (1-31-2023) MBB vs. Saint Louis

Bronx, NY – To quote Fordham head Coach Keith Urgo , “It’s a great day to be a Ram!” It’s starting to become easier to get a Taylor Swift concert ticket than a Fordham men’s basketball Ducat (but at least the Fordham ticket doesn’t involve Ticketmaster fees). For the second straight game a sold out Rose Hill Gym crowd was treated to a great basketball game as the Rams came from behind to defeat Saint Louis University, 75-65, in an Atlantic 10 game.

With the win, Fordham’s fifth in a row, the Rams improve to 18-4 overall, 6-3 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Louis, who entered the game in first place in the conference, falls to 15-7 overall, 7 -2 in the conference.

The Rams were led by a grad student guard Darius Quisenberry who led all scorers with 27 points, his second straight 20-point game, and he added five rebounds and four steals, while grad student forward Khalid Moore the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week, finished with 20 points and nine boards.

Fordham trailed by four, 55-51 with 7:12 remaining but then scored five straight points to take its first lead of the half, and the first since a 4-2 lead 1:15 into the game, 59-58, capped by a Quisenberry three with 5:16 left.

The Billikens managed to tie the game at 63 two minutes later before the Rams scored six unanswered points, taking a 69-63 lead on a pair of Antrell Charlton free throws with just over a minute remaining.

The Ram iced the game by hitting six free throws over the final minute.

Takeaways

• Darius Quisenberry scored in double figures for the 19th time in 21 games this year.

• It was Quisenberry’s seventh 20-point game this year.

• Khalid Moore notched his sixth 20-point game of the season.

• Abdou Tsimbila blocked a pair of shots tonight, the 18th time in 22 games this year he has recorded a block.

• Fordham held Saint Louis to 11.8 points below its season scoring average, the fourth time over the past five games the Rams held an opponent to below their season average (the Lone game they didn’t Sat. Bonaventure scored 68 and was averaging 67.1 ppg ).

• The 6-3 start to the Atlantic 10 season matches the 2005-2006 and 2006-2007 teams for the best start to A-10 play.

• Fordham held Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins, who entered the game leading the NCAA in assists (10/6/game) to one assist with four turnovers.

• The Rams trailed in the second half in each of the last five wins.

• The last time the Rams won five straight A-10 games was in 2007.

• The last Fordham team to win at least 18 games was the 2006-2007 Squad which went 18-12.

• New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman was at the game.

• It was Latin Night in the Rose Hill Gym as the game featured Latin music and food from local Latin restaurants.

By the Numbers

14 – Wins in the Rose Hill Gym this year, tying the school record set by the 2015-2016 team.

14 – Steals recorded by the Rams, matching the season-high set last game against George Washington.

27 – Career 20-point games for Darius Quisenberry .

680 – All-time Fordham wins in the Rose Hill Gym

1,572 – All-time wins for the Rams.

1,996 – Career Collegiate points for Darius Quisenberry .

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 season by traveling to Richmond, Va., to face the University of Richmond Spiders in the Robins Center on Sunday, February 5, at 12:00 pm

• It will be the 32nd meeting between Fordham and Richmond on the hardwood.