Men’s Basketball Takes Bowling Green Exhibition 73-57

In front of 9,840 fans in an exhibition benefitting the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down the Bowling Green Falcons 73-57.

Mountaineer Nation’s first glimpse at the Men’s Basketball team was rocky, to say the least. West Virginia led 34-24 at the half, but had already amassed 29 rebounds (13 offensive). It was “ugly” basketball, but WVU guard Erik Stevenson said that playing gutsy will cement itself as WVU’s identity in 2022-23.

“This isn’t a pretty program,” Stevenson said postgame. “Huggs told us before the game, he mentioned tradition… This program has never been pretty… We might look good, but we’re not pretty on the court. We can play hard. We can beat them. We’ re going to win.”

