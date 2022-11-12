Men’s Basketball Takes A Journey Through Iowa

Men’s Basketball | 11/11/2022 5:40:00 PM

Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022/Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Opponent(s): Iowa/Iowa State

Time(s): 8pm/1pm EST

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena/Sukup Basketball Complex

A&T Team Leaders:

Points: Kam Woods (22.0)

Rebounds: Tyrese Elliott/ Webster Filmore (5.0)

Assists: Demetric Horton (6.0)

Steals: Love Bettis (3.0)

Field Goal Percentage (at least 5 attempts): Tyrese Elliott (.600)

3-pt field goal percentage (at least 3 attempts): Demetric Horton (.714)

Free Throw Percentage (at least 5 attempts): Love Bettis (.500)

A&T CAA Leaders (Top-10)

Points: Kam Woods (22.0) – 4th/ Demetric Horton (19.0) – 6th

Rebounds: Duncan Powell (8.0) – 9th

Field Goal Percentage: Demetric Horton (.600) – 4th/Kam Woods (.571) – 6th

Assists: Demetric Horton (6.0) – 1 st

Steals: Love Bettis (3.0) – 4th/Woods (6th)/Elliott (6th)

3-point field goal percentage: Horton (.714) – 2nd/Woods (.500) – 3rd

3-point field goals made: Horton (5) – 1st/Woods (3) – 3rd/Bettis (2) – 8th/Elliott (2) – 8th

Offensive rebounds: Duncan (3.0) – 4th

NCAA Leaders (Top-25)

AS

NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES (1-0): The Aggies have two tall tasks this weekend. The Aggies will play the Iowa Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten before traveling across the state to play the Iowa State Cyclones of the Big 12. However, the Aggies come into the weekend with some confidence. In knocking off Division II Edward Waters on Monday, the Aggies tied a program record by making 17 3-pointers.

Veteran returner Demetric Horton led the way by making five of them, but he had some help from newcomer and junior college transfer Kam Woods who finished with 22 points on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range and 8-for-14 shooting from the field. The other two players in double figures on Monday were also newcomers as freshman Tyrese Elliott finished with 11 and sophomore and junior college transfer Love Bettis had 10.

Interim Head Coach Phillip Shumpert got his first head coaching win as a Division I Coach on Monday. Shumpert took over the Aggies program in August. He has coached on the high school, Division II, Division I and junior college levels before coming to A&T.

IOWA HAWKEYES (1-0): The Hawkeyes will play back-to-back HBCUs as they opened the season with an 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes went 26-10 last season and 16-8 in the Big Ten. Sports Illustrated picked the Hawkeyes to finish fourth in the conference this season. Preseason All-Big Ten standout Kris Murray leads them. Murray, a 6-foot-8 junior out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, A year ago, he was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench. He had 14 points and six rebounds against Bethune-Cookman.

Tony Perkins (6-4 guard) and Patrick McCaffery (6-9 forward) are also vital for the Hawkeyes. Perkins had 16 points and five assists against Bethune and McCaffery had 12 points and six boards.

Fran McCaffery is in his 13th season with the Iowa men’s basketball program. He has also made head coaching stops at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena. McCaffery is 243-162 during his time at Iowa and 494-339 (.593) in 26 seasons as a head coach.

IOWA STATE CYCLONES (1-0): The Cyclones are coming off an 88-39 win over IUPUI on Monday at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones are coming off a 22-13 season. They finished 7-11 in the Big 12. Prognosticators have picked the Cyclones to finish eighth in the Big 12 this season. First-team all-Big 12 and leading scorer Izaiah Brockington left for the professional ranks, and their starting point guard from last season, Tyrese Hunter, transferred to Texas. They do have St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes who averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He debuted with a 23-point performance against IUPUI, and Gabe Kalscheur is Iowa State’s 3-point threat. They hit 40 3-pointers last season.

TJ Otzelberger is in his second season with the Cyclones. In his first season, the Cyclones went 22-13 overall and 7-11 in the Big 12. It is his third stint with the Cyclones but his first as their head men’s basketball coach.