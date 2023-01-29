Men’s Basketball Surges Past Sacred Heart, 82-81

Burnett and Sims lead Skyhawks to third-straight NEC win

EASTON, Mass. (January 28, 2023) – Stonehill College shot over 77-percent from the field in the second half to erase a seven-point Halftime deficit and record an 82-81 decision over Sacred Heart University for its third-straight Northeast Conference win in men’s basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Fifth-years Isaiah Burnett and Andrew Sims each scored a game-high 23 points to lead Stonehill into sole possession of second place in the NEC standings in its Inaugural NCAA Division I season. Burnett stuffed the box score with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots as he made 8-of-15 shots, including 4-for-9 from three-point distance, for his fourth 20-point game of the season, Sims made 9-of-13 shots and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in his seventh 20-point outing of the season, finishing just a point shy of his season-best.

Postgrad Max Zegarowski made 7-of-8 shots, including all four three-point tries, for 18 points, including ten in the first half, to go with four assists and a block, rounding out the Skyhawks in double-figures. The 18 points move him within 20 of reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Junior Nico Galette led a trio of Sacred Heart players that finished with 18 points, posting a double-double by adding a game-high 13 rebounds to his 18-point game on 6-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-6 from three, with four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Postgrad Raheem Solomon contributed seven rebounds, two assists and three steals to his 18-point day, while senior Joey Reilly made 4-of-7 Threes and added two rebounds and three assists to his 18-point effort, netting 11 points in the first half.

Sacred Heart jumped out to a 12-point lead (19-7) after a Reilly three-pointer less than seven minutes into the game. The Pioneers stretched that lead to 13 (32-19) after a dunk from the sophomore Raymond Espinal-Guzman with 6:53 to play in the first half. Stonehill scored the last five points of the half, with a Burnett three-pointer and Sims hook shot, to draw back within seven (40-33) heading to the locker room.

Stonehill continued its push early in the second half, making its first eight shots from the floor to claim a ten-point lead (55-45) after a Burnett layup eight minutes in. Fifth-year Josh Mack pushed the Skyhawks in front (44-43) for the first time since the opening minute of the game, and then Burnett followed with a three-pointer to kick off a 15-2 run, that included six points from Sims.

Stonehill extended its lead to 13 with a Mack dunk off his own Steal and then after Espinal-Guzman split two free-throws, Burnett stretched the Skyhawks lead to a game-high 14 points (64-50) with 7:14 remaining. Stonehill’s lead was still 13 (72-59) after a Burnett triple with 4:47 to go, when Sacred Heart made a late push. The Pioneers pulled back within three (79-76) after a putback from Galette with 16 seconds remaining. Stonehill was able to do enough at the line from there to withstand a three-pointer at the buzzer from Galette to cap the scoring a point behind the Skyhawks.

Noteworthy

Stonehill finished the game shooting a season-high 59.6-percent from the floor, including 77.3% (17-22) in the second half, as the Skyhawks made 9-of-21 (42.9%) three-pointers, including 5-for -7 in the second.

Stonehill boasted a pair of 20-point scorers for the second time this season after Zegarowski and Sims finished with 25 and 24 points, respectively, against Quinnipiac University in the Skyhawks home opener back on November 11.

Zegarowski’s 18 points pulls him within 20 points of reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career, having scored 980 points in 84 games, including his time at Franklin Pierce and Lynn. They reached double figures for the 50 th time in his career today.

time in his career today. Burnett has multiple steals in his 20 th game this season and extended his streak with at least one steal to 30-straight games dating back to last year. They entered the night leading the country in total steals, finishing the day with 63.

game this season and extended his streak with at least one steal to 30-straight games dating back to last year. They entered the night leading the country in total steals, finishing the day with 63. Sims’ 23 points give him 1,062 points in his 96 career games, moving into 35 th on the program’s career scoring list a point ahead of Lorenzo Lapido, ’94 (1,061) and a point behind Howie Bain, ’74 (1,063). This afternoon marked his 15th th career 20-point game.

on the program’s career scoring list a point ahead of Lorenzo Lapido, ’94 (1,061) and a point behind Howie Bain, ’74 (1,063). This afternoon marked his 15th career 20-point game. Sacred Heart feasted off its 15 Offensive rebounds, compared to two by Stonehill, posting a 16-2 advantage in second chance points.

Today’s win completes a sweep of the regular season series with Sacred Heart for Stonehill.

Up Next

Stonehill (10-14, 6-3 NEC) is back in action on Thursday, when it hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) University at Merkert Gymnasium for an NEC Matchup that will be broadcast live on ESPN3 at 7 pm Sacred Heart (11- 13, 4-5 NEC) hosts Wagner College on Thursday at 7 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.