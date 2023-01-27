Men’s Basketball Stymied by San Diego

Next Game: at Loyola Marymount 1/28/2023 | 8:00 p.m. PT Bally Sports SoCal WaveCasts Jan. 28 (Sat) / 8:00 pm PT at Loyola Marymount

MALIBU, Calif. – Despite a career high 18 points from Carson Basham and three players in double figures, the Pepperdine men’s basketball team was held off by San Diego on Thursday night, 87-78.

It was the fourth time Pepperdine (7-15, 0-8 WCC) finished with fewer turnovers than its opponent but fell. The Waves had only 11 Mistakes compared to the Toreros’ (10-12, 3-5 WCC) 18.

BIG WAVES

Sophomore Mike Mitchell Jr. (San Jose, Calif./Arch Bishop Mitty HS) led the Waves with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting and dished out seven assists.

(San Jose, Calif./Arch Bishop Mitty HS) led the Waves with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting and dished out seven assists. Sophomore Carson Basham (Phoenix, Ariz./AZ Compass Prep) pulled down seven boards and accrued three assists and two blocks in addition to his career high 18 points.

(Phoenix, Ariz./AZ Compass Prep) pulled down seven boards and accrued three assists and two blocks in addition to his career high 18 points. Sophomore Maxwell Lewis (Las Vegas, NV/AZ Compass Prep) scored 15 points, shooting 50% from the field, as well as earning seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Out of the gates, the Waves had trouble deciphering San Diego’s zone defense spurring on a Toreros’ 16-0, but Pepperdine came alive at the Midway point after a Mitchell Jr. three and a pair of Lewis and Jalen Pitre (Long Beach, Calif./Woodstock Academy) alley-oops courtesy of Mitchell and Malik Moore (Ventura, Calif./Heritage Christian HS). USD disrupted the Waves’ run, causing good-guy turnovers and drawing fouls to put the Toreros back up seven. From the two-minute mark on, the two teams traded free throws and headed into the locker room with a score of 37-32 in favor of San Diego.



After some back-and-forth early in the second, the Waves took the lead on a Lewis three to go up 60-58 with 10:14 left in the contest and a Basham and-one helped keep them there for the next two minutes . That was all Pepperdine could muster, however, after several Waves turnovers and lapses on defense as San Diego went back up by nine for an 86-78 Toreros-favored final.



KEY STATS

The Waves had one of their better free throw-shooting nights, going 93% from the Charity stripe.

Pepperdine scored more bench points as well as points off San Diego turnovers by a margin of 17-14 on both accounts.

The Waves also shared the ball more than USD at 19-9.

UP NEXT

The Waves will again split home and away next week, heading to Stockton Thursday to battle Pacific and then inviting Portland to Malibu on Saturday.