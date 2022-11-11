Men’s Basketball stuns Oklahoma State, 61-60

Next Game: at Southern Indiana 11/13/2022 | 3 PM ESPN+ SIU Radio Network / 101.5 WCIL FM Nov. 13 (Sun) / 3 PM at Southern Indiana

STILLWATER, Okla. — Southern Illinois stormed back from a 12-point deficit to stun Oklahoma State, 61-60, on Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Senior forward Marcus Domask knocked down the winning bucket — a 3-pointer from the left corner with 22 seconds remaining — to give the Salukis (2-0) their first Power Five road win since beating Colorado in the NIT in 2000.

Southern jumped out to an early 13-4 lead after six minutes, as Troy D’Amico , Lance Jones and Domask all buried threes.

Southern scored just one basket during the next seven minutes, a Domask layup, allowing the Cowboys (1-1) to chip away at the lead. By halftime, OSU led, 33-28.

Trailing, 55-45, with 6:43 to go, the Salukis finished the game on a 16-5 run, and all 16 points were scored by either Domask or Lance Jones who led the team in scoring with 16 and 19 points, respectively.

MORE TO COME…