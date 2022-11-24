Men’s basketball stuns Columbia in final seconds

Next Game: at La Salle University 11/26/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN+ Nov. 26 (Sat) / 2 pm at La Salle University History

VESTAL, NY – Backcourt mates Jacob Falko and John McGriff combined for six points in the final 5.6 seconds to lift Binghamton men’s basketball (3-2) to an improbable 81-79 win over visiting Columbia (2-5) Wednesday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

The Bearcats trailed 79-75 with 12 seconds left after pulling down a missed Lions free throw. Falko received the outlet pass and drained a 23-footer to pull BU to within one, 79-78. On the ensuing Columbia inbounds, McGriff stole the ball, stepped behind the line in the left corner and swished a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give the Bearcats an 81-79 lead. Columbia’s final 78-foot heave at the buzzer was off the backboard.

“Those guys (Jake and John) were ready for the moment,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “They put themselves in that position with all the extra shots they’ve been putting up after practice. Luck is preparation meets opportunity and that’s what happened today.”

Falko led all scorers with 24 points (9-of-16 FG). They scored 16 of those in the second half, when BU shook off an 11-point deficit and put them in position to win the game.

The Bearcats led by two at the break but Columbia used a 23-9 run to forge a double-digit lead, 64-54 with 8:14 left. Binghamton led for less than seven minutes the entire afternoon and trailed 70-59 with 4:48 remaining. Falko keyed an 8-0 run with a four-point play (3 plus FT) but the Lions steadied themselves and then made two free throws with 19 seconds left to extend their lead to six, 78-72. Falko converted a hoop-and-harm sequence with 13 seconds left to bring BU to within three, 78-73. On the inbounds BU pressed for a tieup but a foul was called instead. Columbia made 1-of-2 with 12 seconds left, setting up the frantic finish at the other end.

Graduate forward Christian Hinckson scored a career-high 20 points and Graduate forward Miles Gibson added 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Falko added three assists and four boards.

The Bearcats hit 11 3-pointers for the game and won despite Columbia shooting 54 percent and scoring 38 points in the paint. The win was Payback of sorts after the Lions rallied from 16 points down in the final 6+ minutes last year to upend BU in NYC in overtime (85-77).

Binghamton next travels to Philadelphia for a Saturday afternoon tilt at Atlantic-10 member La Salle.